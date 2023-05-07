Back to full strength, Jordan Fuller turns attention to leadership role within Rams secondary

Indeed, Fuller only has to look inward to draw on the experience for such a role.

Emerging as a starter as a rookie in 2020, he took a big step forward in 2021 by wearing the green dot as the on-field signal-caller of Los Angeles' defense. He was also voted a team captain by his teammates that year and went on to produced a team-high 113 total tackles.

Fuller said he grew a lot between his first and second season, and felt like he was a "completely different player."

"Just seeing that in myself, I know that that's possible for so many of the other the guys that I'm around," Fuller said. "So any role that I can play in that, into just having them have the best year possible, that's what I want to do. It also gives me more confidence that I can take more steps myself."

Fuller confirmed this week that he's back to full strength after a nagging hamstring injury limited him to just three games in 2022.

He has put that behind him and is now focused on the 2023 season, in which the former two-time Ohio State captain will lead as he always has.