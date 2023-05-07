Back to full strength, Jordan Fuller turns attention to leadership role within Rams secondary

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Similar to other Rams 2020 draft classmates, safety Jordan Fuller finds himself one of the most experienced players within his position group in 2023 following offseason departures of key contributors.
For some, a leadership position like that is new to them. Not to Fuller, though.
"In terms of preparation, I feel like I've been prepared, just these last few years in the league," Fuller said. "Been through a bunch of ups, been through some downs, seen a bunch of things. So I feel like I'm just prepared just by being myself, and that's really just how I'm approaching everything. Wherever I can add value or help somebody, that's what I want to do. It's not really a change of a mindset or anything, it's just being you."
Indeed, Fuller only has to look inward to draw on the experience for such a role.
Emerging as a starter as a rookie in 2020, he took a big step forward in 2021 by wearing the green dot as the on-field signal-caller of Los Angeles' defense. He was also voted a team captain by his teammates that year and went on to produced a team-high 113 total tackles.
Fuller said he grew a lot between his first and second season, and felt like he was a "completely different player."
"Just seeing that in myself, I know that that's possible for so many of the other the guys that I'm around," Fuller said. "So any role that I can play in that, into just having them have the best year possible, that's what I want to do. It also gives me more confidence that I can take more steps myself."
Fuller confirmed this week that he's back to full strength after a nagging hamstring injury limited him to just three games in 2022.
He has put that behind him and is now focused on the 2023 season, in which the former two-time Ohio State captain will lead as he always has.
"I feel like my main thing is just I care a lot," Fuller said. "I care about my work, I care about my teammates, I care about the tape I put on film, I care if one of my teammates is down (and) try to pick them up. I guess it just shows in my actions. I don't really go out of my way to be a leader, I just operate how I operate and that's just how it pans out."