Behind the Grind extra: Cooper Kupp

Inevitably, opposing defenses will be scheming up new ways to try to stop Kupp. However, until he gets to the regular season, he won't know exactly what that looks like.

Kupp in late April said you try to anticipate some things, but there are also "little things" a player can do, in terms of figuring out what kinds of ways they can win at the point of attack.

"You will set yourself where, typically when you're one-on-one, if you don't win at the line of scrimmage, a lot of times you still have an opportunity to win at the top of the route," Kupp said during that video conference. "When you get doubles and things like that, it becomes imperative to win at the line of scrimmage because you need to set yourself up to beat the next guy at the top of the route. So trying to find ways where, is there somewhere within that space as you're setting up, you're coming off the line of scrimmage, somewhere in that intermediate area where you can set guys up as well."

Kupp said at the end of the day he's not going to sit there and try go through the what-ifs of what opposing secondaries might throw his way from a coverage standpoint. He knows that if even if he's getting double-covered, the Rams have other receivers that have one-on-ones who are capable of making plays.