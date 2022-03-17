Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Best of Johnny Hekker's time with the Rams

Mar 16, 2022 at 06:34 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

It was a memorable and remarkable 10-year run for punter Johnny Hekker with the Rams. Here are some of the top moments from his time with the team:

2012: Signs with Rams as undrafted free agent out of Oregon State

The journey of the longest-tenured Ram begins.

September 30, 2012: Fake field goal pass for touchdown to Danny Amendola

Hekker's first trick play resulted in a 2-yard touchdown pass to Amendola. Hekker, who also played quarterback in high school, would revisit those roots with at least one pass attempt every season from 2012-19.

November 11, 2012: Successfully executing two fake punt passes vs. 49ers

In a 24-24 tie with the 49ers, Hekker went 2-for-2 on fake punt passes for 40 yards.

December 30, 2013: Sets NFL record for net punting average

Hekker's 44.2 yards per punt set a new league record for net punting average in a single season.

2013: First Pro Bowl season

Hekker was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career and selected to his first All-Pro team following the 2013 season after registering 46.5 yards per punt – eighth-most in the league and fourth-best in a single season in franchise history. He would go on to earn four Pro Bowl nods overall and four First-Team All-Pro selections (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017).

November 13, 2016: 78-yard punt vs. Jets

Caught by the Jets' Jalin Marshall at their own 5-yard line and returned to their 15, the punt helped swing field position in a 9-6 Rams victory.

January 20, 2019: Fake punt pass completion to Sam Shields in NFC Championship game

Trailing 13-0 at the time it was executed, Hekker's 12-yard completion was a momentum-changing play in the Rams' eventual 26-23 overtime win over the Saints.

February 3, 2019: Longest punt in Super Bowl history

Hekker's 65-yard punt against the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII was one for the record books, setting a record for the longest punt in the game's history.

October 26, 2020: Five punts inside the 20 vs. Bears

Hekker's big day helped the Rams control field position and author a complementary performance across all three phases in a 24-10 Rams win.

October 29, 2020: Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

The third such honor of Hekker's career, it came after a net average of 42.6 yards per punt on 21 punts that month with a long of 63 against both the Bears and the 49ers. Of those 21 punts, 13 were downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

February 13, 2022: A fitting end to the journey

Hekker's time with the Rams ends with winning Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

