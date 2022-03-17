Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams release punter Johnny Hekker

Mar 16, 2022 at 05:57 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday released longtime punter Johnny Hekker.

Hekker, 32, originally joined them as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2012, and averaged 46.7 yards per punt over his 10 seasons with the Rams. He was named to the Pro Bowl and a First-Team All-Pro Selection four times (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017) and also played in 161 out of 161 possible regular season games during that span, plus 10 playoff games.

Hekker also could make plays with his arm, with a career completion percentage of 60.9 percent (14 of 23) on trick plays, including a passing touchdown on a fake field goal attempt back in 2012.

Overall, his consistency led to him being named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

He departs the Rams as the franchise record-holder for most career punts (727), the highest career average gross yards punting (46.7) and rookie season (45.8), as well as single-game (56.9 vs. Cardinals on October 4, 2012; minimum four punts). He also owns three of the top four average gross yards punting in a single season, with 47.9 in 2015 and 2017, and 47.8 in 2016 (Donnie Jones owns the top spot with 50). Hekker was also an 8-time team captain.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Best moments from Johnny Hekker's 10 years with the Rams

As the Los Angeles Rams say farewell to punter Johnny Hekker, look through through the best memories from his time as a Ram.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
1 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_SNY_4996
2 / 109
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season
3 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season

Jeff Lewis
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the Rams 30-27 victory over the Panthers in an NFL Week 1 football game, Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
4 / 109

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the Rams 30-27 victory over the Panthers in an NFL Week 1 football game, Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
5 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
"St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014 in San Diego, CA. The Chargers won the game, 27-24. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
6 / 109

"St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014 in San Diego, CA. The Chargers won the game, 27-24. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
7 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
8 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
"St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
9 / 109

"St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
Punter (06) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams and Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties team up to host the 2nd Annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions. Monday, October 7, 2019, Thousand Oaks, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
10 / 109

Punter (06) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams and Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties team up to host the 2nd Annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions. Monday, October 7, 2019, Thousand Oaks, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
11 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
12 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders, staff, punter Johnny Hekker (6), defensive back Michael Jordan (35), and Guard Jamon Brown (68) at Limerick Elementary School as part of the Fuel Up to PLAY 60 campaign Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, at Limerick Elementary in Canoga Park, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno).
13 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders, staff, punter Johnny Hekker (6), defensive back Michael Jordan (35), and Guard Jamon Brown (68) at Limerick Elementary School as part of the Fuel Up to PLAY 60 campaign Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, at Limerick Elementary in Canoga Park, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno).

HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) before the NFL regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Glendale, Ariz. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
14 / 109

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) before the NFL regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Glendale, Ariz. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia
"St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker and Bradley Fletcher during a Rams Rally at Dave and Busters on September 13, 2012. (Photo by Jeff Curry)"
15 / 109

"St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker and Bradley Fletcher during a Rams Rally at Dave and Busters on September 13, 2012. (Photo by Jeff Curry)"

Jeff Curry-US PRESSWIRE/Jeff Curry
Los Angeles Rams players, and staff, host a holiday party and gift giving with Prison Fellowship Angel Tree for children with incarcerated family members, Monday, December 23, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
16 / 109

Los Angeles Rams players, and staff, host a holiday party and gift giving with Prison Fellowship Angel Tree for children with incarcerated family members, Monday, December 23, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL4634
17 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
ESNY_3018
18 / 109
Johnny Hekker surprises Columbus Middle School with a party for winning the Street Smart Safety Pledge Contest in partnership with State Farm and speakers from LADOT, LAUSD, State Farm and SRTS in Canoga Park, CA on May 18th, 2018.
19 / 109

Johnny Hekker surprises Columbus Middle School with a party for winning the Street Smart Safety Pledge Contest in partnership with State Farm and speakers from LADOT, LAUSD, State Farm and SRTS in Canoga Park, CA on May 18th, 2018.

Hiro Ueno/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL7361_1
20 / 109
Johnny Hekker and The Los Angeles Rams partake in the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Southern California Special Olympics at Cal State University Long Beach in Long Beach, CA on Saturday June 9th, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
21 / 109

Johnny Hekker and The Los Angeles Rams partake in the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Southern California Special Olympics at Cal State University Long Beach in Long Beach, CA on Saturday June 9th, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
"St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker wears a go-pro camera on his chest during a NFL football practice, on Tuesday, June 4, 2013, at the team's training facility in St. Louis. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
22 / 109

"St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker wears a go-pro camera on his chest during a NFL football practice, on Tuesday, June 4, 2013, at the team's training facility in St. Louis. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2013 G. Newman Lowrance
(4) Greg Zuerlein and (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams greet Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors families after a walk through , Saturday, November 10, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
23 / 109

(4) Greg Zuerlein and (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams greet Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors families after a walk through , Saturday, November 10, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
(6) Johnny Hekker and baby and (4) Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams speak to Serina Morales on the set of Rams Training Camp Live on Day 5 of Training Camp, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Irvine, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
24 / 109

(6) Johnny Hekker and baby and (4) Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams speak to Serina Morales on the set of Rams Training Camp Live on Day 5 of Training Camp, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Irvine, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis/Los Angeles Rams
Kicker (4) Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a game winning 57 yard field goal in overtime against the New Orleans Saints to send the Rams to Super Bowl LIII and celebrates with punter (6) Johnny Hekker and linebacker (53) Justin Lawler during the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
25 / 109

Kicker (4) Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a game winning 57 yard field goal in overtime against the New Orleans Saints to send the Rams to Super Bowl LIII and celebrates with punter (6) Johnny Hekker and linebacker (53) Justin Lawler during the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts a football while taking a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
26 / 109

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts a football while taking a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams drops back to pass on a fake punt against the Atlanta Falcons during the Rams 37-10 victory over the Falcons in an NFL Week 7 regular season football game, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
27 / 109

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams drops back to pass on a fake punt against the Atlanta Falcons during the Rams 37-10 victory over the Falcons in an NFL Week 7 regular season football game, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker leads a Play 60 Assembly with staff from of the Los Angeles Rams at Berly Heights Elementary, Tuesday, November 14th, 2017 in Redondo Beach, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)
28 / 109

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker leads a Play 60 Assembly with staff from of the Los Angeles Rams at Berly Heights Elementary, Tuesday, November 14th, 2017 in Redondo Beach, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
29 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
ESNY_6336
30 / 109
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30), Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) and Los Angeles Rams middle linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) before the NFL regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
31 / 109

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30), Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) and Los Angeles Rams middle linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) before the NFL regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia
"St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker celebrates following a Greg Zuerlein field goal in overtime during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 11, 2012 in San Francisco. The kick was called back due to a penalty and the game ended in a tie, 24-24. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
32 / 109

"St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker celebrates following a Greg Zuerlein field goal in overtime during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 11, 2012 in San Francisco. The kick was called back due to a penalty and the game ended in a tie, 24-24. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2012 G. Newman Lowrance
E_TOWL0311_2
33 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_02162022_WorldChampsParade_WN_1184
34 / 109
Will Navarro
Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) poses for a photo with family members during the Rams Super Bowl LIII photo day at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on February 2nd, 2019. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
35 / 109

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) poses for a photo with family members during the Rams Super Bowl LIII photo day at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on February 2nd, 2019. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

Hiro Ueno
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses during the Special Teams photo shoot, Monday, September 4, 2017, in Thousand Oaks, CA. Edited by Will Navarro, photographed by Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
36 / 109

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses during the Special Teams photo shoot, Monday, September 4, 2017, in Thousand Oaks, CA. Edited by Will Navarro, photographed by Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis/© Will Navarro Photography
"St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker points at the camera during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Oct. 13, 2013 in Houston. The Rams won the game, 38-13. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance)"
37 / 109

"St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker points at the camera during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Oct. 13, 2013 in Houston. The Rams won the game, 38-13. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2013 G. Newman Lowrance
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
38 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Punter #6 Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams meets with Maximo Flores family after the game. Maximo was a Marine that lost his life earlier this month in a plane crash. Need photos immediately. The Rams win 48-32 over the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL season game sixteen match , on December 30, 2018. (Photo By: Daniel Bowyer / Rams)
39 / 109

Punter #6 Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams meets with Maximo Flores family after the game. Maximo was a Marine that lost his life earlier this month in a plane crash. Need photos immediately. The Rams win 48-32 over the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL season game sixteen match , on December 30, 2018. (Photo By: Daniel Bowyer / Rams)

Daniel Bowyer/Rams
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts during the first half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
40 / 109

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts during the first half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of The Los Angeles Rams during practice at The University of California Irvine in Irvine, CA on 7/27/18. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
41 / 109

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of The Los Angeles Rams during practice at The University of California Irvine in Irvine, CA on 7/27/18. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of Los Angeles Rams punts against the New York Giants during the Rams 10-17 loss to the Giants in an NFL Week 7 NFL International Series game at Twickenham Stadium, Sunday, October 23, 2016, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
42 / 109

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of Los Angeles Rams punts against the New York Giants during the Rams 10-17 loss to the Giants in an NFL Week 7 NFL International Series game at Twickenham Stadium, Sunday, October 23, 2016, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL4872
43 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7355 2
44 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
(44) Jake McQuaide, (6) Johnny Hekker, and (4) Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates in the locker room after the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
45 / 109

(44) Jake McQuaide, (6) Johnny Hekker, and (4) Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates in the locker room after the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker and Kicker (8) Matt Gay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
46 / 109

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker and Kicker (8) Matt Gay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Johnny Hekker surprises Columbus Middle School with a party for winning the Street Smart Safety Pledge Contest in partnership with State Farm and speakers from LADOT, LAUSD, State Farm and SRTS in Canoga Park, CA on May 18th, 2018.
47 / 109

Johnny Hekker surprises Columbus Middle School with a party for winning the Street Smart Safety Pledge Contest in partnership with State Farm and speakers from LADOT, LAUSD, State Farm and SRTS in Canoga Park, CA on May 18th, 2018.

Hiro Ueno/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL5578
48 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field to prepare for the Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
49 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field to prepare for the Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Cornerback (34) Aarion Penton of the Los Angeles Rams is congratulated by Johnny Hekker against the Green Bay Packers during the Rams 10-24 loss to the Packers in a Week 4 NFL Pre-season game, Thursday, August 31, 2017, in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
50 / 109

Cornerback (34) Aarion Penton of the Los Angeles Rams is congratulated by Johnny Hekker against the Green Bay Packers during the Rams 10-24 loss to the Packers in a Week 4 NFL Pre-season game, Thursday, August 31, 2017, in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) before the NFL regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Glendale, Ariz. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
51 / 109

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) before the NFL regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Glendale, Ariz. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
52 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1469
53 / 109
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL7013
54 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams Punter Johnny Hekker (6) and Longsnapper Jeff Overbaugh (42) stand on the sidelines during a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
55 / 109

Los Angeles Rams Punter Johnny Hekker (6) and Longsnapper Jeff Overbaugh (42) stand on the sidelines during a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Albertsons, Special Olympics, and Johnny Hekker, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
56 / 109

Albertsons, Special Olympics, and Johnny Hekker, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL2005
57 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders, staff, punter Johnny Hekker (6), defensive back Michael Jordan (35), and Guard Jamon Brown (68) at Limerick Elementary School as part of the Fuel Up to PLAY 60 campaign Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, at Limerick Elementary in Canoga Park, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno).
58 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders, staff, punter Johnny Hekker (6), defensive back Michael Jordan (35), and Guard Jamon Brown (68) at Limerick Elementary School as part of the Fuel Up to PLAY 60 campaign Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, at Limerick Elementary in Canoga Park, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno).

HIRO UENO
E_TOWL0571
59 / 109
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL4827
60 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of The Los Angeles Rams during the Rams 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49'ers in an NFL Week 17 football game, Sunday, December 31st, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
61 / 109

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of The Los Angeles Rams during the Rams 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49'ers in an NFL Week 17 football game, Sunday, December 31st, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
E_TOWL4539
62 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
63 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
"St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker, Greg Zuerlein and Jake McQuaide walk through the tunnel as they prepare to take the field prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 24-21. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
64 / 109

"St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker, Greg Zuerlein and Jake McQuaide walk through the tunnel as they prepare to take the field prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 24-21. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2013 G. Newman Lowrance
E_TOW_9347
65 / 109
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Johnny Hekker and The Los Angeles Rams partake in the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Southern California Special Olympics at Cal State University Long Beach in Long Beach, CA on Saturday June 9th, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
66 / 109

Johnny Hekker and The Los Angeles Rams partake in the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Southern California Special Olympics at Cal State University Long Beach in Long Beach, CA on Saturday June 9th, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
67 / 109

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
68 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Albertsons, Special Olympics, and Johnny Hekker, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
69 / 109

Albertsons, Special Olympics, and Johnny Hekker, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates against the New England Patriots during the Rams 13-3 loss to the Patriots during the NFL's Super Bowl LIII championship football gam-, Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
70 / 109

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates against the New England Patriots during the Rams 13-3 loss to the Patriots during the NFL's Super Bowl LIII championship football gam-, Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a yellow background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
71 / 109

Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a yellow background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOW_9245
72 / 109
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
"St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
73 / 109

"St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
Johnny Hekker and The Los Angeles Rams partake in the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Southern California Special Olympics at Cal State University Long Beach in Long Beach, CA on Saturday June 9th, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
74 / 109

Johnny Hekker and The Los Angeles Rams partake in the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Southern California Special Olympics at Cal State University Long Beach in Long Beach, CA on Saturday June 9th, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
"St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker Greg Zuerlein and Jake McQuaide during the Make a Wish Celebrity Dinner at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch on September 17, 2012. (Photo by Jeff Curry)"
75 / 109

"St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker Greg Zuerlein and Jake McQuaide during the Make a Wish Celebrity Dinner at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch on September 17, 2012. (Photo by Jeff Curry)"

Jeff Curry-US PRESSWIRE/Jeff Curry
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
76 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jeff Lewis
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams pose for a picture at Rams Headquarters at Cal Lutheran University, Wednesday, September 6, 2016, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
77 / 109

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams pose for a picture at Rams Headquarters at Cal Lutheran University, Wednesday, September 6, 2016, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Punter (06) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams join the Rams volunteer team as they've partnered with Salvation Army welcome local youth to spend time and shop with L.A. Rams players, cheerleaders, Rampage, and Community Service team members for their holiday wish list. (Will Navarro/Rams)
78 / 109

Punter (06) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams join the Rams volunteer team as they've partnered with Salvation Army welcome local youth to spend time and shop with L.A. Rams players, cheerleaders, Rampage, and Community Service team members for their holiday wish list. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Los Angeles Rams / Will Navarro
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
79 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Kicker Johnny Hekker (6) of the Los Angeles Rams along with the Special Olympics host a fundamental camp at Ventura College, Thursday September 14th, 2017. (Will Navarro/Rams)
80 / 109

Kicker Johnny Hekker (6) of the Los Angeles Rams along with the Special Olympics host a fundamental camp at Ventura College, Thursday September 14th, 2017. (Will Navarro/Rams)

William Navarro/© Will Navarro Photography
Johnny Hekker and The Los Angeles Rams partake in the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Southern California Special Olympics at Cal State University Long Beach in Long Beach, CA on Saturday June 9th, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
81 / 109

Johnny Hekker and The Los Angeles Rams partake in the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Southern California Special Olympics at Cal State University Long Beach in Long Beach, CA on Saturday June 9th, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Punter (06) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams join the Rams volunteer team as they've partnered with Salvation Army welcome local youth to spend time and shop with L.A. Rams players, cheerleaders, Rampage, and Community Service team members for their holiday wish list. (Will Navarro/Rams)
82 / 109

Punter (06) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams join the Rams volunteer team as they've partnered with Salvation Army welcome local youth to spend time and shop with L.A. Rams players, cheerleaders, Rampage, and Community Service team members for their holiday wish list. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Los Angeles Rams / Will Navarro
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
83 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
84 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
"St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL preseason football game on Thursday, August 30, 2012 in St. Louis. The Rams won the game 31-17. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
85 / 109

"St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL preseason football game on Thursday, August 30, 2012 in St. Louis. The Rams won the game 31-17. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2012 G. Newman Lowrance
E_TOWL2574
86 / 109
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
87 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams leads the team in a huddle before the Rams 7-33 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 1 NFL preseason game, Thursday, August 9, 2018, in Baltimore, MD. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
88 / 109

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams leads the team in a huddle before the Rams 7-33 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 1 NFL preseason game, Thursday, August 9, 2018, in Baltimore, MD. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis/© Los Angeles Rams
"St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker during the game against the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
89 / 109

"St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker during the game against the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
E_TOWL7950 2
90 / 109
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) during the NFL regular season game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
91 / 109

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) during the NFL regular season game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia
Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) poses for a photo with wish recipient Gilbert at the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
92 / 109

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) poses for a photo with wish recipient Gilbert at the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
"St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker punts against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game on September 30, 2012 in St. Louis. The Rams won the game 19-13. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
93 / 109

"St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker punts against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game on September 30, 2012 in St. Louis. The Rams won the game 19-13. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2012 G. Newman Lowrance
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
94 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
"St. Louis Rams Greg Zuerlein is congratulated by Johnny Hekker afar making a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL preseason week 3 football game on August 25, 2012 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won the game, 20-19. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
95 / 109

"St. Louis Rams Greg Zuerlein is congratulated by Johnny Hekker afar making a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL preseason week 3 football game on August 25, 2012 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won the game, 20-19. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2012 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker and guest during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 in St. Louis. The Rams won the game, 52-0. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
96 / 109

"St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker and guest during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 in St. Louis. The Rams won the game, 52-0. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
97 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
"St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker during the game against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
98 / 109

"St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker during the game against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
E_220216_Rams_Parade_8985
99 / 109
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_TOWL4457
100 / 109
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
101 / 109

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Kicker Johnny Hekker (6) of the Los Angeles Rams along with the Special Olympics host a fundamental camp at Ventura College, Thursday September 14th, 2017. (Will Navarro/Rams)
102 / 109

Kicker Johnny Hekker (6) of the Los Angeles Rams along with the Special Olympics host a fundamental camp at Ventura College, Thursday September 14th, 2017. (Will Navarro/Rams)

William Navarro/© Will Navarro Photography
Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker participate(s) in the team's annual media day for portraits, headshots, and video introductions at the team's practice facility on Monday, June 12th, 2017 in Thousand Oaks, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
103 / 109

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker participate(s) in the team's annual media day for portraits, headshots, and video introductions at the team's practice facility on Monday, June 12th, 2017 in Thousand Oaks, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the Rams 6-44 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 game, Sunday, January 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
104 / 109

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the Rams 6-44 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 game, Sunday, January 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) celebrates after winning the NFC Championship Game with a final score of 26-23 against the New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana to advance to the Super Bowl. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
105 / 109

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) celebrates after winning the NFC Championship Game with a final score of 26-23 against the New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana to advance to the Super Bowl. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
E_02162022_WorldChampsParade_WN_1561
106 / 109
Will Navarro
Captains (99) Aaron Donald, (6) Johnny Hekker, (30) Todd Gurley, (52) Alec Ogletree, and (17) Case Keenum of the Los Angeles Rams during the coin toss before the Rams 9-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 2 game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
107 / 109

Captains (99) Aaron Donald, (6) Johnny Hekker, (30) Todd Gurley, (52) Alec Ogletree, and (17) Case Keenum of the Los Angeles Rams during the coin toss before the Rams 9-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 2 game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
"St. Louis Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein and punter John Hekker look on during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 11, 2012, at the Rams' training facility. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance)"
108 / 109

"St. Louis Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein and punter John Hekker look on during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 11, 2012, at the Rams' training facility. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2012 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams Darian Stewart congratulates Johnny Hekker following a punt against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFL football game on December 2, 2012 in St. Louis. The Rams won in overtime, 16-13 (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
109 / 109

"St. Louis Rams Darian Stewart congratulates Johnny Hekker following a punt against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFL football game on December 2, 2012 in St. Louis. The Rams won in overtime, 16-13 (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2012 G. Newman Lowrance
Related Content

news

Best of Johnny Hekker's time with the Rams

Punter Johnny Hekker had a memorable 10-year run with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Rams' 2022 draft picks set

Here's what the Rams' current allotment of draft picks looks like heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. 
news

Rams place original-round tenders on restricted free agents Travin Howard and Matt Gay

Linebacker Travin Howard and kicker Matt Gay have received original-round tenders from the Rams. 
news

Andrew Whitworth and the power of belief

Retiring after a 16-year NFL career, Andrew Whitworth's time will be remembered for the belief in himself and in others on and off the field that transformed the Rams and aided the greater Los Angeles area.
news

Rams awarded four compensatory picks, plus one special compensatory pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Rams have been awarded four compensatory selections, plus one special compensatory selection in this year's NFL Draft.
news

Andrew Whitworth announces retirement from NFL

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth is calling it a career after 16 seasons in the NFL.
news

Rams re-sign Coleman Shelton to two-year deal

Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton will avoid restricted free agency, re-signing with the Rams on a two-year deal. 
news

Rams, Brian Allen agree to terms on three-year deal

Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen will avoid unrestricted free agency, as he and the team have agreed to terms on a three-year contract.
news

Rams, Joe Noteboom agree to terms on three-year deal 

Rams offensive lineman Joe Noteboom will avoid unrestricted free agency, as he and the team have agreed to terms on a three-year contract. 
news

Offseason Outlook: Austin Corbett scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent

Rams offensive lineman Austin Corbett is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 16. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for Darious Williams and the Rams in 2022? 

Rams cornerback Darious Williams is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16. 
