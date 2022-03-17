Rams release punter Johnny Hekker

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday released longtime punter Johnny Hekker.
Hekker, 32, originally joined them as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2012, and averaged 46.7 yards per punt over his 10 seasons with the Rams. He was named to the Pro Bowl and a First-Team All-Pro Selection four times (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017) and also played in 161 out of 161 possible regular season games during that span, plus 10 playoff games.
Hekker also could make plays with his arm, with a career completion percentage of 60.9 percent (14 of 23) on trick plays, including a passing touchdown on a fake field goal attempt back in 2012.
Overall, his consistency led to him being named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s.
He departs the Rams as the franchise record-holder for most career punts (727), the highest career average gross yards punting (46.7) and rookie season (45.8), as well as single-game (56.9 vs. Cardinals on October 4, 2012; minimum four punts). He also owns three of the top four average gross yards punting in a single season, with 47.9 in 2015 and 2017, and 47.8 in 2016 (Donnie Jones owns the top spot with 50). Hekker was also an 8-time team captain.
