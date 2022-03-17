Rams release punter Johnny Hekker

Hekker also could make plays with his arm, with a career completion percentage of 60.9 percent (14 of 23) on trick plays, including a passing touchdown on a fake field goal attempt back in 2012.

He departs the Rams as the franchise record-holder for most career punts (727), the highest career average gross yards punting (46.7) and rookie season (45.8), as well as single-game (56.9 vs. Cardinals on October 4, 2012; minimum four punts). He also owns three of the top four average gross yards punting in a single season, with 47.9 in 2015 and 2017, and 47.8 in 2016 (Donnie Jones owns the top spot with 50). Hekker was also an 8-time team captain.