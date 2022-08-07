Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Big opportunity ahead for Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell

Aug 07, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – It is never the circumstance a teammate wants to lead to more snaps, when a fellow teammate gets injured.

But that circumstance is exactly what wide receivers Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell are facing. In wake of fellow receiver Van Jefferson undergoing minor knee surgery this past Tuesday, both will be getting an extended look and have big opportunities ahead.

"First and foremost, I just feel for Van," Skowronek told theRams.com after Friday's training camp practice. "He's gonna be back. I'm not really not sure what the timetable is, (that's) something that (head coach) Sean (McVay) and (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) know better than me. But for me, it's just an opportunity. For it to happen in camp and being able to get a lot of reps of the ones, being able to work with (quarterback) Matthew (Stafford) closely and just take every day as an opportunity to get better is big for me."

Draft picks in 2021, Skowronek and Atwell both will be eager to maximize their reps as the Rams determine Jefferson's timetable, which McVay hasn't specified yet because he'll have a better feel for it once Jefferson starts getting into rehab.

Skworonek played in 14 games as a rookie, primarily contributing on special teams but also seeing action on offense that included 11 catches for 133 yards. He also added two catches for 12 yards in the playoffs.

Atwell, meanwhile, played almost exclusively on special teams, with 10 punt returns for 54 yards and five kickoff returns for 87 yards in eight games prior to suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He did not record any offensive stats.

So far in training camp, they're taking advantage of those extra reps they're getting. Atwell haled in a pair of 50-yard touchdowns on Thursday, and Skowronek has turned in multiple competitive catches, including one in traffic via backup quarterback John Wolford on Saturday.

"I can do it all, man, I just have to gain that trust," Atwell said. "I'm working on gaining that trust and showing the coaches that I could do a little bit of everything, so I can have that to show them."

As Skowronek approaches the remainder of camp and the preseason, he's focused on daily improvement while picking the brains of Kupp, Allen Robinson II and Jefferson. Atwell will likely do the same as they wait for Jefferson to return.

"We all one family, man, so it feels sad that Van went down," Atwell said. "I look up to him, watch him, (Cooper) Kupp, and all the guys in front of me. I'm just going to do what I have to do until it's time for him to come back, play my role and just help the team."

Related Content

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams RB and Super Bowl Champion Justin Watson

Coming into the league undrafted, running back Justin Watson had a lot to prove. In his three seasons with the Rams, he left an indelible mark on the team, helping them to their first-ever Super Bowl title.

news

From The Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Day 12 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conference following Day 12 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

No-look from Matthew Stafford, and pass-catchers making plays: 10 Observations from the eighth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Saturday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Aaron Donald can already notice difference with Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones in middle of defense

The linebacker tandem of Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones has defensive lineman Aaron Donald excited about the potential of the Rams defense in 2022.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Allen Robinson II and Taylor Rapp react to Day 10 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Allen Robinson II and safety Taylor Rapp's press conferences following Day 10 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Tutu Atwell continues strong performances: 10 Observations from the sixth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the sixth open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Terrell Lewis react to Day 9 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis' press conferences following Day 9 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Allen Robinson II and Tutu Atwell shine, plus a pick for Nick Scott: 10 Observations from the fifth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the fifth open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Ernest Jones: Working with Bobby Wagner "highlight of my career so far"

For Rams second-year linebacker Ernest Jones, the presence of veteran and new addition Bobby Wagner has been invaluable to his development.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Joe DeCamillis and David Long Jr. react to Day 8 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and cornerback David Long Jr. following Day 8 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Robert Rochell's playmaking, extended reps for John Wolford: 10 Observations from fourth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the fourth open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

