Black-owned business spotlight: Inglewood-based Nay's Tacos going 14 years strong

"Nay's Tacos has been around for 14 years. I got (it) started because I got fired from a job. I didn't have anything else but a grill that I was doing for just – it was for fun for the kids, like extra money for them, and that's all I had to turn to. So I started at the carwash from the street corner. And I was on the street corner for like five years. And from there, I advanced and purchased all my equipment – my tables, my linen – got my structure together at the company, got my paperwork together, got my taxes together, and then the doors started to open up a little differently for me. I started doing contract jobs for the Parks and Recs for the kids. I started doing an eight week program. So I did one park, and I started doing 10 parks, and still doing my regular jobs for the community. So I've been doing the community jobs about six years now."