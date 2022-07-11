​​Down To Biz: Inside The Deal at Black Sports Business Symposium

The Rams traded two first round picks and a fourth to Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire All-pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the 2019 midseason transaction. Demoff discussed the Rams' approach to the deal. Their significant focus is what the player cares about most.

Going into the trade deal for Ramsey, the Rams knew that they were going to reset the corner market. The question was, 'by how much?'

Mulugheta helped Ramsey negotiate a five-year, $100 million contract with $71.2 million guaranteed, making him the highest paid defensive back in the NFL at the time.

"You felt good if you looked at the totality of the trade," Demoff explained. "The trade didn't start when you did the contract. The trade started when you acquired the player, so we felt we were getting great value."

Demoff was very open about the team's strategy to solidifying any deal, sharing, "The goal is not to win the deal. The goal is to get as many good players under contract as possible. We will always pay great money to great players." This led to the discussion of managing dollars in the organization. As everyone knows, the league's salary cap isn't going anywhere, so budget management is imperative when approaching any deal.

Following the 2021 season, the Rams conquered three major contracts. Demoff shared how the Rams freed up cap space after Super Bowl LVI and highlighted how the entire organization works together to make their deals happen, giving much praise to their ownership's support.

In turn, Mulugheta shared nuggets about how agents navigate the deal. The key is understanding the market's landscape and how each team orchestrates its roster.

Mulugheta represents numerous superstar athletes throughout the league. He credits his success to leveraging his relatability and credibility.

"I was lucky enough to not know better, even at the very beginning," Mulugheta said. "I wasn't aware that we weren't supposed to be in these roles. Initially, for agents of color, there's an entry barrier. That entry barrier is just representation."

He spoke about how his ethnicity creates a measurable relatability factor as most NFL players are Black.

"The biggest advantage as an agent is having a real relationship with your clients because you're going through these intense moments of negotiation," Mulugheta said. "We're talking about money that's going to change someone's life… they have to trust that you have their best interest in heart and that you can get done what you say you're going to get done."

Relationship building is key in the industry, no matter what side you're on, and step one is listening.

"Our job is to ultimately find out what the player wants," Demoff said. "What does the player want that's most important to them that you can try to help them achieve while you get some of the things you want? I think that's the balance."