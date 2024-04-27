READ: Rams select RB Blake Corum with 83rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – After using their first two selections in the 2024 NFL Draft on defense, the Rams went offense with their third, picking Michigan running back Blake Corum 83rd overall in the third round Friday night.
The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Corum was the Big Ten Conference Running Back of the Year for the 2023 season after leading the national champion Wolverines with 258 carries for 1,245 yards and a school-record and FBS-high 27 touchdowns. Also starting all 15 games last year, he reached 366 points in his final season at Michigan to become the program's all-time leading scorer and also set the school record for career rushing touchdowns with 58.
Additionally, Corum was named MVP of the College Football Playoff National Championship after rushing 21 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Wolverines' 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies.
Corum was also the only FBS player to score in every game during 2023 season.
Over his last two college seasons, Corum totaled 505 carries for 2,708 yards and 45 touchdowns.

