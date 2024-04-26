2024 Los Angeles Rams Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Rams Draft Tracker will be updated with all of the team's draft picks and news below:
3 takeaways from Les Snead and Sean McVay's press conference following Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft: Jared Verse's role, keeping interest in him under radar, how way drafted unfolded helped land him
What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft Thursday night.
READ: DE Jared Verse brings relentless, 'chip on my shoulder' work ethic to Rams
Selected 19th overall by the Rams in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, defensive end Jared Verse is eager to get to Los Angeles and continue to earn what he's gotten in his football career.
READ: Rams select DE Jared Verse with 19th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have selected Florida State defensive end Jared Verse with the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
2024 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream
Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.
In second stint with Rams, Darious Williams now imparting wisdom he once received
Rams defensive back Darious Williams is now one of the veteran leaders within his position group.
Top takeaways from Les Snead and Sean McVay's pre-2024 NFL Draft press conference: Exploring 'all three' options at 19th overall, how they grade players and more
What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's joint press conference ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27.
NFL Rookie of the Year results, internal motivation fueling Kobie Turner as he prepares for Year 2
How his rookie season has shaped Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner approach to the 2024 offseason.
From the Podium: Hear from Darious Williams, Michael Hoecht, Kobie Turner, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson as Week 2 of 2024 offseason workout program gets underway
Key quotes and notes from Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, nose tackle Kobie Turner, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, defensive back Darious Williams and outside linebacker Michael Hoecht's press conferences following Day 1 of the second week of the offseason program.
Cooper Kupp focused on being present, best version of himself as he prepares for 2024 season
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is ready to move past the injuries impacting his previou two seasons as he shifts his tattention fully toward 2024.
2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: One last look at Rams projections
Here's one final look at what experts think the Rams will do with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.