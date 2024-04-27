Teammates in college and now the pros: Braden Fiske linking up with Jared Verse again after being drafted by Rams 

"I mean, it got to the point in the season where you get that head nod, just look at each other, and you knew what was coming," Fiske said. "It just got to the point where we were just playing off each other. He'd see something I get and I'd see something he'd get, and we'd just go out there making plays."

Fiske will join a defensive line that includes 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist Kobie Turner, someone he noticed from afar last season as he pointed to the nine sacks Turner notched.

"He was defensive rookie of the year, and I want to be that guy next to him," Fiske said. "Be able to have someone I can learn from, play off of and learn the ropes from, because that's a big deal. Just super excited to get an opportunity with this defense."

Collectively, Turner, Verse and Fiske will be tasked with helping a defensive front adjust to life after Aaron Donald, but it's a challenge he's up for – especially knowing he'll get to do it with one of his closest college teammates by his side.