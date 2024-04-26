 Skip to main content
READ: Rams select DT Braden Fiske with 39th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024 at 04:57 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – After acquiring one former Florida State standout on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Rams got another on Day 2 by selecting defensive tackle Braden Fiske with the 39th overall pick in the second round.

The 6-foot-4, 292-pound Fiske posted 43 tackles (nine for loss) and six sacks for Florida State while starting all 13 games last season, collecting Second-Team All-ACC and Associated Press Third-Team All-American recognition.

More to come on theRams.com.

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske reacts after a sack against Louisville during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske reacts after a sack against Louisville during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

