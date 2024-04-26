READ: Rams select DT Braden Fiske with 39th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – After acquiring one former Florida State standout on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Rams got another on Day 2 by selecting defensive tackle Braden Fiske with the 39th overall pick in the second round.
The 6-foot-4, 292-pound Fiske posted 43 tackles (nine for loss) and six sacks for Florida State while starting all 13 games last season, collecting Second-Team All-ACC and Associated Press Third-Team All-American recognition.
More to come on theRams.com.
With the 39th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske. Take a look through the best photos from his time at FSU.