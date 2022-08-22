Bobby Wagner is No. 29 on NFL Top 100

In his 10th season, Bobby Wagner proved to his peers he's still playing at a high level.
The new Rams linebacker's performance in 2021 – his final season with the Seahawks – earned him the ranking of No. 29 overall on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 list.
Wagner recorded a career-high 170 total tackles last year, also chipping in five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception as he was named to his eighth Pro Bowl. After he was released by the Seahawks, he signed a five-year deal with the Rams in March.
Overall, it's Wagner's sixth-consecutive appearance on the annual NFL Top 100 Players list and seventh overall.