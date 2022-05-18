Bobby Wagner getting to know Rams defense and teammates with help of Raheem Morris, basketball and music

Congested roadways notwithstanding, Wagner's transition has otherwise gone smoothly when it comes to both learning the defense and getting to know his new teammates.

Wagner said Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris came from the same defensive system he did when Morris arrived in Los Angeles, so Morris has made the same transition Wagner is making now, which is beneficial from a communication standpoint.

"We're able to talk about certain terminologies, he's able to break down the defense in a way that I can understand, because we're basically speaking the same language," Wagner said. "He just obviously has a couple of years before me."

Wagner is "pretty intentional" about establishing relationships in his new locker room. He focuses primarily on being himself while also understanding the Rams operate in a certain way. Once he reaches a level of comfort understanding how the team operates, he starts to teach and pass down his experience to younger players.

It helps, too, that they have common interests like basketball and music to build those bonds – though that doesn't necessarily mean they agree on everything related to those subjects.

"I think everybody bonds over basketball, whether you have a good a good team or you think you're a good basketball player. So we're gonna see who's who's the best on the team at some point," Wagner said. "So that's definitely one, and music is definitely another because, I'm from California, so Kendrick (Lamar) is naturally my favorite, and we have guys that think otherwise. So we have very strong opinions on you know, who's running the (rap) game right now."

When not learning the defense or more about his teammates, Wagner is using his time to take advantage of the resources at his disposal with the Rams to help accomplish his future goal of becoming president of an NFL team. He said people in the organization's business and personnel departments have reached out and expressed a desire to help him reach that goal.