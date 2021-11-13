Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Bounceback opportunity comes in form of rivalry game

Nov 12, 2021 at 07:45 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams' opportunity to respond to their second loss of the season comes in primetime with a rivalry game against the 49ers on Monday Night Football.

"I think you look at it, they've been a great example (of) a team that we've kind of had those kind of games against," Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth said postgame last Sunday. "I mean, if you look at it last year, really kind of had some meltdown situations in their games against them, and really not jumping on opportunities that we had in those games. And then the year before really, I think in the second half, multiple times turning the ball over, either right before the half right or out of the half against them, that's been for touchdowns or run back to touchdowns. That's kind of the game we played against them. Funny how the league works, you play a game like this, and then you're going to against a team that that's kind of been what you've done, and so we got a chance to respond to the last couple years and show the winning kind of program that we are."

As Whitworth alluded to, the last three games between the Rams and 49ers have been close calls.

In Week 12 last year, kicker Robbie Gould's field goal as time expired dealt the Rams their first home loss at SoFi Stadium. Six weeks earlier, the Rams second-half rally fell short in another one-possession game, a 24-16 Niners win. In Week 16 of 2019, Gould's field goal as time expired lifted the 49ers to a win.

"We know the energy between the two teams. We know it's gonna be physical, we know there's gonna be talking," Williams said. "The game, I think it's gonna be physical. It depends on, I'm not gonna say the refs, but just letting us play ball, because that's the type of game it's gonna be. And we just know how important it is, because we don't look at records. We don't look at any of that stuff. We know our division is arguably the best division. We know at any time in the season, teams can just come back and just start rallying and win. So we just look at them as the same opponent that we've been looking at them as, and we're just coming out to try to dominate."

One of the biggest challenges for the Rams will come up front, going against a 49ers defensive lineman coached by Kris Kocurek, who held the same position with the Lions from 2010-17 – the second through ninth of Stafford's 12 seasons in Detroit.

"I was with their Defensive Line Coach (Kris Kocurek) in Detroit for a long time," Stafford said Wednesday. "I know what he's all about. And those guys play like I remember the guys in Detroit playing. They played hard for him. So it's a big challenge for us."

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said Rams-49ers games are always "a dog fight."

"It's always back and forth sometimes," Donald said. "It was a couple of years where, a couple of games where we just didn't start off good if things didn't go our way. But anytime you play a divisional opponent, it's going to be that type of game – a back and forth game, a physical game and that's how we want it."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey talk addition of Odell Beckham Jr., impressions of 49ers defense 

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Monday Night Football against the 49ers. 
news

Les Snead and Sean McVay talk Odell Beckham Jr.'s expected impact

The arrival of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. aims to help manage other receivers' workloads while also adding another playmaker to the mix. 
news

6 questions with 6Connex: Robert Rochell

In the second edition of 6 questions with 6Connex, Rams cornerback Robert Rochell talks about where he got the nickname "Scoota" from, the meaning behind his jersey number and more. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford preview Week 10 at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Thursday press conferences as they prepare for Monday Night Football against the 49ers. 
news

Player-led push helps Rams land Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams' effort to land wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was made possible in part by their current locker room. 
news

Rams agree to terms with receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday agreed to terms with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. 
news

Troy Reeder named NFL Way to Play recipient for Week 9

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Rams linebacker Troy Reeder is the Week 9 recipient of the 2021 NFL Way to Play Award. 
news

Darious Williams: "Felt good to be back out there"

Rams cornerback returns from Injured Reserve vs. Titans, "getting better daily" as team prepares for Week 10 at 49ers
news

Notable Rams-49ers matchups in McVay era

Ahead of their Week 10 matchup, theRams.com looks back on some notable Rams-49ers games that have taken place so far in the Sean McVay era. 
news

First Look: Rams head north for Monday Night Football road game against 49ers

An early preview of Monday Night's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 10

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. 
Advertising