Brandon Powell named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 16

Rams wide receiver/punt returner Brandon Powell has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 16, it was announced Wednesday morning.

Powell had a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown last Sunday in the Rams' 30-23 win over the Vikings, a play that head coach Sean McVay said postgame was "huge" after the Vikings had appeared to regain momentum. Just under four minutes earlier, the Vikings had the cut the Rams' lead to 3 via a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Alexander Mattison.

Powell also returned another punt for 14 yards, giving him two punt returns for 75 yards in addition to that touchdown.

It was the Rams' first punt return for a touchdown since 2015, first special teams touchdown this season and first non-offensive touchdown this season.