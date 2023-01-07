Brandon Powell gives back to native South Florida by renting out movie theater for about 90 kids to see "Avatar: The Way of Water" 

Being an example like that to kids back home has long been important to Powell. He regularly relays that message when he writes "Be You" on the eye black he wears on gamedays as a reminder to them to just be themselves if they want to make it out of their situation.

Powell said what really put the importance of giving back in perspective to him was the recent medical emergency experienced by Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whom Powell got to know when both were with the Bills during training camp in 2021.

"Man, you're just grateful for the things I get to do every," Powell said. "You got some people that are in unfortunate situations. Like, some of those kids, they don't really know how it is in the world yet, so just try to give back, because I was in that position not too long ago. Just trying to help them out, help them see better things in life than what goes on in the neighborhood."

Powell couldn't be there to watch the movie with the kids, but is intent maximizing his time this offseason to do more fun events like that in the future, such as renting out Boomers or Dave & Busters for them.