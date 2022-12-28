Brandon "Stix" Salaam-Bailey receives Rams Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The Los Angeles Rams have announced Brandon "Stix" Salaam-Bailey, the founder of the Thinkwatts Foundation, as their recipient of the inaugural 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award. The league's newly established award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work, either individually or as part of a nonprofit organization, across each of the NFL's 32 club markets. On Sunday, Stix was surprised with the award during an on-field recognition at the Rams Week 16 Inspire Change game against the Denver Broncos.

The Thinkwatts Foundation focuses on community grassroots activations along with developing financial literacy programs, customer container housing solutions and combatting food insecurities. Born and raised in Watts, California, Stix has worked to become a rapper, record producer, songwriter and entrepreneur over the last 16 years. He began philanthropy work when he realized the inequalities in different communities. He was blessed to become successful in the music and entertainment business and was exposed to different ways of life. His opportunities inspired him to provide younger generations access to experiences that they may not be afforded due to systemic issues.

Stix has been involved in philanthropy work even before he realized what it was. He maxed out his first credit card buying turkeys for his community and has continued giving back ever since. In 2018, he started the Thinkwatts Foundation once he realized the need was greater than just food insecurities and that there was more impactful work to be done.

Stix is the definition of boots on the ground. One of his mottos is, "It's not only about talking the talk, but walking the walk." Stix is relentlessly making sure people from his community, and others like it, are not left behind or forgotten. He makes it his priority to be present, from teaching financial literacy courses to delivering meals door to door with his organization. He does all of this while uplifting the community by providing jobs, classes and access to better education.

"Rams House equals 'Our House'," said Stix, founder, Thinkwatts Foundation."The Rams Foundation is truly committed to welcoming and partnering with community organizations to provide resources and opportunities for many low-income communities citywide. Furthermore, the Rams organization provides a platform to amplify the voice of many organizations including my own, the Thinkwatts Foundation."

For the fourth consecutive year, the Rams teamed up with Stix to address social injustices. Earlier this season, the Rams and the NFL worked with the Thinkwatts Foundation to host an event for community members in the Watts neighborhood. As a part of the evening, the NFL and Little Caesars recognized the great work being done by local community leaders by providing the Thinkwatts Foundation with a $125,000 grant to support programs and initiatives led by the community leaders in Watts and surrounding areas.