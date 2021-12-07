McVay: Brian Allen day-to-day with MCL sprain, not being immediately ruled out for Cardinals game

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said offensive lineman Brian Allen is day-to-day after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

"We'll just kind of take it a day at a time with him," McVay said during a video conference Monday. "Definitely, that's good news."

McVay said they are not immediately ruling out Allen for Monday Night Football against the Cardinals, but that they would be "smart" with him this week.

Allen was injured on the Rams' first offensive snap against the Jaguars and did not return to the game. He was replaced by ﻿Coleman Shelton﻿, whom McVay praised for his steadiness, command and communication in Sunday's game.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get Brian back, but I certainly have a whole lot confidence in Coleman if he's got to go this week," McVay said.

McVay also said Robert Rochell "got a little bit of a rib deal" on the punt he downed inside the 1-yard line against Jaguars.