McVay: Brian Allen day-to-day with MCL sprain, not being immediately ruled out for Cardinals game

Dec 06, 2021 at 04:56 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said offensive lineman Brian Allen is day-to-day after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

"We'll just kind of take it a day at a time with him," McVay said during a video conference Monday. "Definitely, that's good news."

McVay said they are not immediately ruling out Allen for Monday Night Football against the Cardinals, but that they would be "smart" with him this week.

Allen was injured on the Rams' first offensive snap against the Jaguars and did not return to the game. He was replaced by ﻿Coleman Shelton﻿, whom McVay praised for his steadiness, command and communication in Sunday's game.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get Brian back, but I certainly have a whole lot confidence in Coleman if he's got to go this week," McVay said.

McVay also said Robert Rochell "got a little bit of a rib deal" on the punt he downed inside the 1-yard line against Jaguars.

"He's going to be sore," McVay said. "We'll see how he manages the pain throughout the course of the week, but I would expect him not to practice early on."

