Bryce Perkins, Ben Skowronek and Brycen Hopkins among Rams' inactives for Week 2 at Colts 

INDIANAPOLIS – Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins, safety JuJu Hughes, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, wide receiver Ben Skowronek, tight end Bryce Hopkins and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III are inactive for today's game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).
Meanwhile, linebackers Justin Lawler and Micah Kiser are both are active for Los Angeles after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is Lawler's second elevation and Kiser's first.
For the Colts, starting left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and starting left guard Quenton Nelson (foot, back) are active after being listed as questionable. However, starting right tackle Braden Smith (foot) and wide receiver Parris Campbell (abdomen) are inactive after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams:
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Bryce Perkins
S JuJu Hughes
OL Alaric Jackson
WR Ben Skowronek
TE Brycen Hopkins
DL Bobby Brown III
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
WR Parris Campbell
G/T Will Fries
CB Xavier Rhodes
DE Isaac Rochell
T Braden Smith
DT Chris Williams