Top three players from first half of Rams-Chargers

A preseason foot injury last year sidelined Lawler for the entire 2020 season. Now healthy, he looked good early on starting opposite rookie Chris Garrett at EDGE. On the opening drive, he teamed up with safety JuJu Hughes to stop Chargers running back Justin Jackson in the backfield for no gain, and later pressured quarterback Chase Daniels on 2nd and goal from the Rams' 2 that helped hold the Chargers to a field goal.