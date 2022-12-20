"What I think of right now is being the change, actually doing something," Jenkins said. "That's the problem, is that we always plan or we always try to seek help from somebody else, but not necessarily putting up by our bootstraps. But taking the steps to actually be who you aspire to be. And you inspire somebody in that process."

Added Gilbert: "Again, it's the coming together. I mean, obviously we need resources, but we are resources. It's like what De'Anthoney said – we are resources from one another. When I shift from being at my own little Zoom desk in my office to then being with our community, like we're going to do this afternoon, I am inspired. So what are the ways that we can come together? We understand that intimately from the pandemic we were so isolated. So how do we come together physically, bring our talents together, bring our ideas together, and I feel like that's how we inspire one another, and together with our talents we will bring about the change."