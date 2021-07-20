Cam Akers sustains torn Achilles 

Rams second-year running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ suffered a torn Achilles, the team confirmed Tuesday.

The 2020 second-round draft pick sustained the injury while training, according to multiple reports.

Akers finished his rookie year as the Rams' leading rusher after registering a team-best 145 carries for 625 yards, adding two rushing touchdowns. He also chipped in 11 receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Los Angeles' rostered running backs heading into Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union currently include third-year pro Darrell Henderson Jr., second-year pros Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais, and rookies Jake Funk and Otis Anderson.

Henderson rushed for a team-high-tying five touchdowns last year (Malcolm Brown also had five) and finished as L.A.'s second-leading rusher with 624 rushing yards on 138 carries while playing in 15 games, adding 16 receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown. Jones, meanwhile, was one of three undrafted rookies to make the Rams' initial 53-man roster for the 2020 season. He appeared in 13 regular season games as well as both of the Rams' playoff games and primarily contributed on special teams.

Calais appeared in four regular season games on special teams last year and was originally brought on as a speedy kick returner. Funk was drafted in the seventh round (233rd overall) out of Maryland by the Rams this year, while Anderson – an undrafted free agent out of UCF – was signed on June 23.