Checking in on the Rams' 2021 draft class, end-of-season edition

WR BEN SKOWRONEK (ROUND 7, NO. 249)

Once Skowronek returned from a preseason forearm injury that sidelined him for the first two weeks of the regular season, he primarily saw action on special teams through the first nine weeks of the season. The games he did see an uptick in offensive snaps were ones the Rams were well in control of – Week 6 against the Giants and Week 8 against the Texans.

Skowronek saw a season-high 40 offensive snaps against the 49ers in Week 10 and would be more involved in the rotation following Robert Woods' torn ACL in practice two days before the game. However, as free agent signee Odell Beckham Jr. got more comfortable in the offense, Skowronek's offensive snaps saw a small decrease, with time split between offense and special teams – of his 369 snaps during the regular season, 172 came on offense and 196 on special teams, with another on a two-point conversion attempt.

Skowronek also appeared in each of the Rams' four playoff games during their Super Bowl LVI-winning run, including playing 46 of 69 offensive snaps in the Super Bowl.