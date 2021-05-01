Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams select OLB Chris Garrett with 252nd pick in 2021 NFL Draft

May 01, 2021 at 03:45 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Concordia-St. Paul outside linebacker ﻿Chris Garrett﻿ with the 252nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 243-pound Garrett tied for the Division II lead with 14 sacks in 2019, also producing 69 tackles (20.5 for loss), seven forced fumbles and five pass breakups passes in 11 games, starting in 10 of them. That performance garnered First Team Associated Press All-American and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Year recognition, in addition to being a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award (small college defensive player of the year).

Concordia-St. Paul did not play football in the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

PHOTOS: Meet OLB Chris Garrett

Take a look at photos of outside linebacker Chris Garrett from his time at Concordia-St. Paul. (Photos via AP and Justin Oakman Photography)

E__DSC4301
1 / 9
Justin Oakman Photography/Justin Oakman Photography
E__DSC7121
2 / 9
Justin Oakman Photography/Justin Oakman Photography
Concordia St. Paul linebacker Chris Garrett runs during Minnesota NFL football Pro Day Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)
3 / 9

Concordia St. Paul linebacker Chris Garrett runs during Minnesota NFL football Pro Day Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
E__DSC4636
4 / 9
Justin Oakman Photography/Justin Oakman Photography
Concordia St. Paul linebacker Chris Garrett runs during Minnesota NFL football Pro Day Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)
5 / 9

Concordia St. Paul linebacker Chris Garrett runs during Minnesota NFL football Pro Day Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
E__DSC4185
6 / 9
Justin Oakman Photography/Justin Oakman Photography
Concordia St. Paul linebacker Chris Garrett runs during Minnesota NFL football Pro Day Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)
7 / 9

Concordia St. Paul linebacker Chris Garrett runs during Minnesota NFL football Pro Day Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
E__DSC7279
8 / 9
Justin Oakman Photography/Justin Oakman Photography
E__DSC4635
9 / 9
Justin Oakman Photography/Justin Oakman Photography
