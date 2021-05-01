Rams select OLB Chris Garrett with 252nd pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Concordia-St. Paul outside linebacker Chris Garrett with the 252nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 243-pound Garrett tied for the Division II lead with 14 sacks in 2019, also producing 69 tackles (20.5 for loss), seven forced fumbles and five pass breakups passes in 11 games, starting in 10 of them. That performance garnered First Team Associated Press All-American and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Year recognition, in addition to being a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award (small college defensive player of the year).
Concordia-St. Paul did not play football in the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
