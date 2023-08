Though Cooper Kupp was limited to just nine games due to injury in 2022, he still showed plenty to remain highly regarded by his peers.

The Rams wide receiver checked in at No. 47 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2023.

Kupp's 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns all still led the Rams in 2022 despite playing in just nine games prior to a season-ending ankle injury.