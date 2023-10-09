Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cooper Kupp: 'It did feel good to be out there playing football again'

Oct 08, 2023 at 06:29 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Sunday morning, Rams head coach Sean McVay told FOX Sports' Jay Glazer that wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ would have "no limitations" against the Eagles.

It very much looked that way at SoFi Stadium.

Making his 2023 season debut, Kupp recorded team-highs of eight catches for 118 yards in Los Angeles' 23-14 loss to Philadelphia.

"It was good," Kupp said. "I mean, I think there's some stuff, just processing, seeing the field, seeing what defenses are doing, and then just being able to react to it, there's a few things that I'm sure I'm going to be looking at tomorrow and just feel like, 'man, this should've happened a little bit faster.' But it did feel good to be out there playing football again."

Where quarterback Matthew Stafford places the ball often depends on pass progression and reads. Like any offensive play, sometimes the targeted player is the designed first or early read, other times a player is targeted because it's simply the quarterback taking what the defense is giving him.

So while it's not immediately clear if targeting Kupp often on the first drive was by design based on the way the first drive was scripted by the Rams' offensive coaching staff, it certainly provided ample opportunities to see how he was feeling as he saw the field for a regular season game for the first time since November 10, 2022 (Week 10 of last season).

Stafford targeted Kupp on six of his first 10 pass attempts, and Kupp caught five of those targets for 56 yards on L.A.'s first offensive series that led to a 3-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

"I thought he did a nice job," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "I thought he made some critical plays, especially on that first drive where Matthew did an excellent job of being able to get him involved, makes his impact."

By halftime, Kupp had six receptions for 95 yards, highlighted by a 39-yard catch that helped set up Stafford's 22-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Puka Nacua that gave the Rams a 14-10 lead with 32 seconds left until halftime.

"It was great," Stafford said. "I thought he played really well. Proud of him. Happy for him that he's out there, because I know that's what he loves to do, is be out there playing and competing."

Overall, five of Kupp's eight catches went for gains of 11 or more yards on Sunday.

Stafford said the duo had some "decent success" early on in the game, and there were "a couple a plays here or there" as the game went on that they want back. But overall, it was a productive first game back for the NFL's 2021 receiving triple crown winner.

"Love having him back out on the field," Stafford said. "I think everybody did."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 23-14 Week 5 loss to Eagles

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 23-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Eagles 23-14

Eagles edge Rams in tight contest as late first-half, 1-yard touchdown run by Jalen Hurts and pair of second-half field goals by kicker Jake Elliott enough to keep distance from Rams. 
news

Demarcus Robinson and Joe Noteboom among Rams' inactives for Week 5 vs. Eagles

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 5 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Eagles Week 5 regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 8. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Eagles in Week 5: Pass protection, avoiding short-yardage situations for Philadelphia offense among priorities

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 5 regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

"Estoy muy emocionado": Cooper Kupp regresa a los Rams, que lo tendrán junto a Puka Nacua para recibir a los poderosos Eagles

En el primero de tres juegos seguidos en SoFi Stadium, los Rams tendrán las manos llenas al medirse a uno de los equipos que quedan invictos en la temporada
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Eagles in Week 5

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams back at SoFi Stadium to battle the Eagles | Week 5 Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long explains what the return of Cooper Kupp means for the Rams offense, dissects just how good Matthew Stafford has been this season, and describes the challenge the O-line faces going up against a fierce Philadelphia pass rush. 
news

Injury Report 10/6: Joe Noteboom ruled out for Week 5 vs. Eagles; Alaric Jackson questionable but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Friday notebook: Cooper Kupp will play against Eagles; Rams will also activate Ochaun Mathis off of IR

The Rams' offense will be getting a big boost for Sunday's game against the Eagles, as head coach Sean McVay said Friday that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will play in Week 5. McVay also updates the statuses of outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis and offensive linemen Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson.
news

Kevin Dotson a standout run-blocker in first start as Ram

Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson had a promising first start with his new team in Week 4 against the Colts, especially when it came to aiding the run game. 
Advertising