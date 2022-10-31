McVay: Cooper Kupp dealing with tissue swelling in ankle, but expected to play vs. Bucs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said wide receiver Cooper Kupp is dealing with soft tissue swelling in his ankle, but didn't sustain any structural damage coming out of yesterday's game against the 49ers.

McVay also said he expects Kupp to play against the Buccaneers this Sunday.

"Just a little lateral soft tissue swelling in that ankle," McVay said during a video conference with reporters. "I think he's gonna be OK. You guys all know how tough he is. So really just kind of managing that swelling, but fortunately there wasn't anything structurally wrong, so that's very positive news for us."

Kupp's ankle injury occurred with 1:18 remaining in yesterday's game against the 49ers after being tackled after taking a screen pass six yards. He was down on the field momentarily but able to get up and walk off the field under his own power afterward. Kupp said postgame that he thought he "dodged a bullet" with the injury and that he felt "pretty good" at that moment.

Kupp finished the game with eight catches for 79 yards and one touchdown. He has 64 catches for 686 yards and five touchdowns overall through seven games, all team-highs.