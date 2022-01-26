Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cooper Kupp named 2021 PFWA Offensive Player of the Year

Jan 26, 2022 at 03:02 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿'s historic 2021 season continues to pick up more recognition, as the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) on Wednesday named him their 2021 Offensive Player of the Year.

Kupp is the first wide receiver to win the award in its history (began in 1992) and the fifth Rams player overall, joining quarterback Kurt Warner (1999), running back Marshall Faulk (2000 and 2001) and running back Todd Gurley (2017).

Kupp posted an NFL-leading 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns while starting all 17 games during the regular season, becoming the league's fourth receiving triple crown winner since 1970, joining Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Steve Smith (2005). Kupp also broke Isaac Bruce's franchise single-season receptions and receiving yards records that had stood since 1995.

Those numbers – tallied in the first season of the league's 17-game era – were five receptions shy of breaking Michael Thomas' corresponding NFL single-season record, 18 receiving yards shy of breaking Calvin Johnson's corresponding NFL single-season record, and one touchdown shy of tying Elroy Hirsch's corresponding franchise single-season record.

A first-time Pro Bowl selection and unanimous First Team All-Pro choice, Kupp's latest award joins being named to the PFWA's All-NFL and All-NFC teams on Monday and being chosen as the 101 Awards' NFC Offensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford treating NFC Championship week like a normal week

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to play in the first NFC Championship game of his NFL career, but isn't letting that change the way he prepares or approaches this week. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Von Miller look ahead to NFC Championship vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Von Miller's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for the NFC Championship game against the 49ers. 
news

"It's going to come down to you": Teammates' faith in Matt Gay never wavered 

Put in position to send the Rams to the NFC Championship, kicker Matt Gay overcame an uncharacteristic miss to deliver. 
news

Cooper Kupp named NFC Offensive Player of the Year by 101 Awards

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the NFL 101 Awards' NFC Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.
news

First Look: Rams face off against divisional rival 49ers in NFC Championship

An early preview of Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

McVay: Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp on track to play vs. 49ers, plus updates on Ernest Jones and Joe Noteboom 

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the latest on the statuses of offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, safety Taylor Rapp, linebacker Ernest Jones and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom as they begin preparing for the NFC Championship against the 49ers.
news

Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey named to PFWA's 2021 All-NFL, All-NFC teams; Matt Gay named to All-NFC team

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and kicker Matt Gay's strong 2021 seasons have earned recognition from the Professional Football Writers of America. 
news

"Por amor al juego": La recepción más improbable de Cooper Kupp tiene a los Rams en la final de la NFC

Matthew Stafford hizo una jugada magistral que significó el triunfo contra Tampa Bay, pero en realidad ese pase largo en los últimos segundos no era la intención original.
news

Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection delivers biggest one yet in Rams' Divisional Round win over Bucs

The rapport that led to record-setting seasons for both quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp came through in the biggest moment of the season so far, helping the Rams advance to the NFC Championship game. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford react to win over Buccaneers in Divisional Round

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, outside linebacker Von Miller, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following their 30-27 win over the Bucs that sent them to the NFC Championship game.
news

Game Recap: Matt Gay's game-winning field goal lifts Rams to 30-27 win over Bucs, sending them to NFC Championship 

The Rams are headed to the NFC Championship after knocking off the Buccaneers 30-27 in the Divisional Round. 
Advertising