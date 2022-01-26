Cooper Kupp named 2021 PFWA Offensive Player of the Year

Rams wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿'s historic 2021 season continues to pick up more recognition, as the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) on Wednesday named him their 2021 Offensive Player of the Year.

Kupp is the first wide receiver to win the award in its history (began in 1992) and the fifth Rams player overall, joining quarterback Kurt Warner (1999), running back Marshall Faulk (2000 and 2001) and running back Todd Gurley (2017).

Kupp posted an NFL-leading 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns while starting all 17 games during the regular season, becoming the league's fourth receiving triple crown winner since 1970, joining Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Steve Smith (2005). Kupp also broke Isaac Bruce's franchise single-season receptions and receiving yards records that had stood since 1995.

Those numbers – tallied in the first season of the league's 17-game era – were five receptions shy of breaking Michael Thomas' corresponding NFL single-season record, 18 receiving yards shy of breaking Calvin Johnson's corresponding NFL single-season record, and one touchdown shy of tying Elroy Hirsch's corresponding franchise single-season record.