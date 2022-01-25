Cooper Kupp named NFC Offensive Player of the Year by 101 Awards

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Year as part of the 52nd annual 101 Awards, the Committee of 101 announced Tuesday.

Kupp finished the 2021 season – the first of the league's 17-game era – as the NFL's fourth receiving triple crown winner since 1970 after leading the league in receptions with 145, receiving yards with 1,947 and receiving touchdowns with 16. He was five receptions shy of breaking Michael Thomas' NFL single-season record in that category and 18 yards shy of breaking Calvin Johnson's NFL single-season record in that category.

Kupp also broke Isaac Bruce's franchise single-season receptions and receiving yards records, both of which had stood since 1995.

A first-time Pro Bowl selection and unanimous First Team All-Pro choice, Kupp adds this recognition to being named to the PFWA's 2021 All-NFL and All-NFC teams on Monday.

The 101 Awards have been annually presented to the top players and coaches in the NFL since the 1969 campaign and are selected by a committee of 101 national media members. The honorees will be presented with their awards at the 52nd Annual 101 Awards Gala, scheduled for Thursday, March 10, 2022 in Kansas City.