McVay: WR Cooper Kupp has setback with hamstring; day-to-day with muscle strain

Kupp initially injured his hamstring during the Rams' Aug. 1 training camp practice and was sidelined until returning to practice on Aug. 21. He was not dressed out for the portion of Thursday's practice open to media.

Kupp finished with 75 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games in 2022, leading the team in all three of those categories despite an injury-shortened season.

McVay indicated the Rams are still working through what replacing Kupp would look like should he be sidelined. McVay said wide receiver Ben Skowronek can play "a lot of different spots," while Demarcus Robinson has "done a nice job of continuing to get more and more comfortable" and "has played a lot of snaps in this league." McVay said it might be different in terms of how they activate their players who they feel are the best fit for attacking an "excellent, tough" Seahawks defense.

"We've got a little bit of time," McVay said. "We're going to use these next 72 hours to really be able to kind of get our ducks in a row, figure that out, and then hopefully have a great week of preparation starting on Monday for the Seahawks."

Meanwhile, the Rams will be "smart" with Kupp, knowing how tricky soft tissue injuries can be.