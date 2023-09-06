Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Cooper Kupp, Stetson Bennett and Hunter Long out for Sunday's Week 1 game at Seahawks

Sep 06, 2023 at 02:08 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday announced that wide receiver Cooper Kupp﻿, quarterback Stetson Bennett and tight end Hunter Long have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Seattle (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

"Really not much more information," McVay said regarding Kupp and his visit with specialists in Minnesota about his hamstring injury. "Just dealing with some soft tissue stuff, just trying to get him to feel back to normal, and when that ends up occurring, then we'll have him back. But in the meantime, he will not be playing for us."

McVay said putting Kupp on Injured Reserve is a possibility.

"As far as a timetable, it could be anywhere between if we decide to put them on IR, or it could be a couple of weeks," McVay said. "I know he wants to be out there badly and we want him to be out there, but we don't want to rush it, either."

Meanwhile, McVay said Bennett's right shoulder has been bothering him "on and off" over the last couple of weeks.

With Bennett out, Brett Rypien will serve as the Rams' backup quarterback on Sunday. McVay said the Rams are talking about signing a third quarterback, "but for this week, we will not."

Long "felt a little something in his hamstring," and that injury is separate from the thigh/groin injury that had him sidelined for all of training camp and most of the preseason, according to McVay. Long is "possibly" a candidate for Injured Reserve as well, per McVay.

