Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams team up with Top Chef Steve Samson to raise nearly $250,000 to tackle hunger in Los Angeles County

In its sixth year, the Taste of the Rams virtual event brought together 500 hunger-relief advocates and raised nearly $250,000 to benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The funds raised will help provide the equivalent of nearly 1 million nutritious meals for those experiencing food insecurity in Los Angeles County. The event has raised a total of $1,000,000.

The Food Bank had help in kicking off the night with the event's recurring Honorary Chair: LA Rams receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿, who was joined by teammates ﻿Troy Reeder﻿, ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿, ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ and ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿.

"To be able to give back is a gift," said Kupp. "It is truly an honor to be part of this collaborative event and to contribute to helping families in need, especially during the holiday season when it is imperative to count your blessings, give thanks and support one another."

Events like these bring the community together, raise invaluable funds and awareness for food insecurity, and ultimately help the Food Bank and our Partner Agency of about 700 non-profits provide continued nutrition assistance to food-insecure families of LA County.

Another friend of the Food Bank, Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network, hosted guests as the emcee throughout the event. Attendees enjoyed specially-prepared meal kits put together by Top Chef Steve Samson of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza.

"I am humbled to be part of the vibrant culinary scene locally and that's why it means so much to me to be able to support Taste of the Rams and the work of the Food Bank, which helps families access healthy meals needed to thrive," Chef Steve Samson said.

The menu highlights included braised short rib, nidi di Rondine pasta, vegetarian options, beverages and desserts. Don Lee Farms was the presenting sponsor of this year's event.

"Don Lee Farms is pleased once again to be a sponsor for the Taste of the Rams," said Donald Goodman, President of Don Lee Farms. "We are committed to nourishing and supporting the community. Being a partner of the Food Bank has been gratifying for us, especially because our roots are in Los Angeles where food insecurity is critical and we are grateful to be able to help raise awareness around the cause."

"The sixth annual Taste of the Rams event was hugely successful thanks to Don Lee Farms, Chef Steve Samson, Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the LA Regional Food Bank. "The Food Bank is also thankful to our other sponsors and everyone who attended this year's virtual event."