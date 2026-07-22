Countdown to Camp: Experienced wide receiver group led by NFL's 2025 leaders in receptions, receiving touchdowns

There's continuity and experience across the skill position groups that contributed to the NFL's No. 1 offense in 2025, and especially so for a Rams wide receiver room led by Puka Nacua entering Year 4 and Davante Adams Year 13.
While much was rightfully made about Los Angeles' league-leading usage rate of 13 personnel last season, it still counted on Nacua and Adams plenty, especially when one or the other missed time due to injury. On a basic level, that showed with Nacua's NFL-high 129 catches and Adams' NFL-high 14 receiving touchdowns.
The group also includes third-year receivers Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith, each of whom carry two seasons' worth of experience in the Rams' offense. Meanwhile, Mario Williams, Tyler Scott, Brennan Presley and Tru Edwards all spent time with the team either last summer, on the team's practice squad, or both.
L.A. added sixth-round draft pick and former Miami (Fla.) standout CJ Daniels to this group, and his development will be worth watching closely during training camp.
The increase in multiple-tight end formations has left the third receiver role ambiguous, in that the Rams' WR3 doesn't have to be a wide receiver specifically like fans are used to seeing; a tight end at times can essentially function as that depending on the formation and concept. Los Angeles still runs three wide receiver sets, though, so whoever becomes WR3 in the rotation will be something to watch for in training camp.