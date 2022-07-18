Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Countdown to Camp: Running backs have unfinished business in 2022

Jul 18, 2022 at 09:58 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Countdown to Camp is a series breaking down the Rams roster by position group heading into training camp. The fifth installment examines the running backs.

220718_CountdowntoCampRBs_16x9

In some form or fashion, each running back currently on the Rams roster has plenty of motivation heading into the 2022 season.

Cam Akers said so for himself during the offseason program, dissatisfied with his performance across the five games he played upon returning from a torn Achilles in less than six months.

Darrell Henderson Jr. will likely be just as motivated to produce too, having missed four of the Rams' final six regular season games due to injury, plus their first three playoff games (though he did return for the Super Bowl). Prior to the injury, he posted 149 carries for 688 yards and five touchdowns, plus 29 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

Knowing Jake Funk's work ethic, he likely wants to do more than just contribute on special teams in Year 2 after primarily having that role as a rookie.

Raymond Calais and Xavier Jones will be driven by their 2021 seasons ending prematurely due to preseason injuries.

They also drafted former Notre Dame standout Kyren Williams in the fifth round, who broke his foot during the offseason program but is expected to return in the early parts of training camp, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay. Los Angeles also signed A.J. Rose on June 15, just under a week after minicamp ended.

Meanwhile, the group will be led by a new position coach in Rashaad Samples, who replaced Thomas Brown after Brown shifted over to coaching tight ends while remaining assistant head coach.

Each player has something to prove and will be worth watching closely during training camp.

BEST PHOTOS: Best of Rams running backs from 2021 season | Sony Michel, Cam Akers & more

Take a look through the best photos of Los Angeles Rams running backs from the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
