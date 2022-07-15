Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Countdown to Camp: Offensive line heads into 2022 with starting left tackle settled but right guard in an open competition 

Jul 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Countdown to Camp is a series breaking down the Rams roster by position group heading into training camp. The third installment examines the offensive line.

The Rams offensive line will have some continuity heading into the upcoming season, but also have two key positions that will have new starters.

"New" is used loosely for left tackle. While 16-year veteran Andrew Whitworth retired, the Rams have had his successor on the roster since 2018 in former third-round pick Joe Noteboom, who started at that spot when Whitworth missed time due to injury and also served as the extra offensive lineman in Los Angeles' jumbo packages used late last season. Noteboom re-signed with the Rams on a 3-year deal prior to the start of free agency, ensuring quarterback Matthew Stafford's blind side would be protected by a familiar face.

However, "new" is still somewhat applicable for right guard.

The Rams have to find a replacement at that spot for three-year starter Austin Corbett, who departed in free agency and signed with the Panthers. McVay said after Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft that rookie Logan Bruss, Los Angeles' top selection, will be competing "immediately" for that spot, with Coleman Shelton – who has starting experience – and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. also in the mix. McVay mentioned after Day 2 of minicamp that Bobby Evans and AJ Jackson also have the positional flexibility to play inside if needed.

Training camp will be a crucial time for the right guard position especially. McVay also said after Day 2 of minicamp that it's difficult to evaluate until the team gets into a competitive setting like training camp – likely due to not being able to be in pads and other limitations dictated by the league and collective bargaining agreement.

Once those pads come on during training camp, it will be interesting to see L.A.'s approach to right guard, in terms of the distribution of reps between Bruss, Shelton and Anchrum. A lot will be learned from those 11-on-11 team drills once those get going, too.

Meanwhile, training camp will be another opportunity to see veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein continue in his more prominent leadership role. He was still a leader even with Whitworth part of the group, but now has added responsibility to take more ownership with Whitworth retiring.

BEST PHOTOS: Biggest moments from Rams offensive line in 2021 | Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom & more

Take a look through the best photos of Los Angeles Rams offensive linemen throughout the 2021 season.

