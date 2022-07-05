Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Countdown to Camp: Big season ahead for Rams quarterbacks

Jul 05, 2022
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Countdown to Camp is a series breaking down the Rams roster by position group heading into training camp. The first installment examines the quarterbacks.

No matter the scope of their role, each player in the Rams' quarterback room faces an important 2022 season.

For starter Matthew Stafford, it's about building on the success of last season and taking more ownership of an offense that will look to evolve again this year following last year's success.

In Year 1, he matched his career-high for passing touchdowns in a single season (41), a mark that also tied Kurt Warner's single-season franchise record and ranked second in the NFL. Stafford also threw for the third-most passing yards in the league with 4,886, which set a franchise record.

As Stafford shepherds that progress, he will do it while incorporating new pieces like wide receiver Allen Robinson II into the offense and working with a somewhat-new staff in offensive coordinator Liam Coen and pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, plus coaching fellow K.J. Black.

"Once we got Matthew, and obviously knowing his ability to see the field and progress, and you guys see him manipulate underneath defenders – the no look in the Super Bowl at that time is one of his elite traits," Zac Robinson said in mid-April. "And so the ability to spread the field, let this guy see it, and find the open guy, we're going to continue to build on that. And there was progression throughout the season. Really, we started with a few things during training camp that were a little bit newer, that showed up big time during the season. And then as anything, it just keeps building through the season."

It will also be a bigger summer and fall for backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.

Entering their fourth and third seasons respectively in Los Angeles, both by now have an understanding of L.A.'s offense. In 2021, Wolford completed 1 of 4 pass attempts for five yards while appearing in three games. Perkins made the initial 53-man roster after a strong performance across three preseason games last year – 56 of 91 passing for 451 yards and three passing touchdowns – but was inactive for every regular season and playoff game.

"I'm so fired up about Bryce," Zac Robinson said in that same mid-April video conference. "I mean, the seeing the first year he came in, I was with the wideouts, and Liam and Kevin did such a great job with him his first year. And then seeing him just go all-in – he works tirelessly at his game, he's got a great process, he obviously has all the intangibles that you're looking for, but I'll be heavily involved working with Bryce still. As the assistant last year, I got to have a lot of time with Bryce, which was great. ... I'd certainly want to keep the hands on with Bryce and continue to see him grow. This will be a big spring for Bryce and a really big camp. "

