Daily Dose: All about the secondary

PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS SAYS RAMS HAD ONE OF NFL'S BEST COVERAGE DEFENSES IN REGULAR SEASON
The Rams' ability to defend opposing passing attacks during the 2019 season ranked among the best in the NFL.
According to scouting service Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Rams' defense posted the eighth-highest team coverage grade for the 2019 regular season.
"After trading starting corners Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters six weeks into the season, the Rams' secondary improved their then 12th-ranked coverage grade of 68.6 to a more respectable and eighth-ranked 84.7 by the close of the regular season," analyst Solomon Wilcots wrote.
SPEAKING OF SECONDARIES, LSU CORNERBACK CATCHES RAMSEY'S ATTENTION
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was closely watching the 2020 College Football Playoff title game, and at least one player caught his attention.
That player would be true freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
Stingley was a consensus All-American and unanimous choice for SEC Newcomer of the Year in his first collegiate season, finishing with 31 total tackles and a team-high six interceptions for the Tigers.
It wasn't just Stingley, though, as was also intrigued by the battles between the cornerbacks and wide receivers on both sides throughout the game.
Meanwhile, pending Rams free agents Michael Brockers and Andrew Whitworth had reason to celebrate Monday night. The two LSU alums saw their school defeat Clemson 42-25 to capture the college football playoff national championship.
BIGGEST LOOMING 2020 FREE AGENT DECISIONS FOR RAMS?
According to ESPN NFL Nation Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry, it's outside linebacker Dante Fowler, who left no doubt about his ability after capitalizing on a one-year deal by producing a career-high 11.5 sacks this season.
