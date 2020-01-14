Daily Dose: All about the secondary

PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS SAYS RAMS HAD ONE OF NFL'S BEST COVERAGE DEFENSES IN REGULAR SEASON

The Rams' ability to defend opposing passing attacks during the 2019 season ranked among the best in the NFL.

According to scouting service Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Rams' defense posted the eighth-highest team coverage grade for the 2019 regular season.

"After trading starting corners Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters six weeks into the season, the Rams' secondary improved their then 12th-ranked coverage grade of 68.6 to a more respectable and eighth-ranked 84.7 by the close of the regular season," analyst Solomon Wilcots wrote.

SPEAKING OF SECONDARIES, LSU CORNERBACK CATCHES RAMSEY'S ATTENTION

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was closely watching the 2020 College Football Playoff title game, and at least one player caught his attention.