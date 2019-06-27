Daily Dose: Chris Long says Aaron Donald is "the best football player in the world" 

"I've never seen anybody work so hard, who had so much talent and play so violent and play with such tenacity," Long would continue. "This guy would fight you on the field at the drop of a hat, and I respect that about him, and outworks everybody.

"I would be the last person in the film room usually at the end of camp, and I would go in there and watch tape once everybody was at home. I started going in there an opening the door and turning the lights on to find my pen or notebook, and he was in there every night."

Donald put up 20.0 sacks and 40 tackles for loss in the two seasons he shared with Long on the defensive line. In all, Donald has recorded 59.5 sacks, 97 tackles for loss, and 149 quarterback hits in his first five pro seasons. He became only the third player in history to earn back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards, joining Houston's J.J. Watt and Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor.

In eight seasons with the Rams, Long recorded 54.5 sacks, 73 tackles for loss, and 102 quarterback hits.

FEWEST PERSONNEL GROUPINGS?

If you've followed the Rams over the last couple years, you likely know that the Rams spend the vast majority of the time on offense in 11 personnel — with one running back, one tight end, and three wide receivers.