Daily Dose: Free agency predictions for the Rams

MATCHING FREE AGENTS WITH TEAMS

Last week, NFL.com's Nick Shook identified a free agent fit for each NFC team, and he chose re-signing pending free agent left tackle Andrew Whitworth as the Rams' choice.

"The Rams found a rock-solid left tackle in Whitworth when they convinced him to move from snowy Cincinnati to sunny Los Angeles, and they'd be best served to keep him, even at 38 years old," Shook wrote. "With $15 million in cap space and a number of positions to address, keeping Whitworth with a lower-priced veteran deal could help Los Angeles find ways to fit in other players under the cap. The other option, of course: Draft a replacement at left tackle and accept the risk of starting a rookie alongside another young lineman in third-year pro Joseph Noteboom."

PREDICTING FRANCHISE TAG CANDIDATES

ESPN's NFL Nation asked its reporters to identify which players on the respective teams they cover are most likely to receive the franchise tag. The window to designate players with a franchise tag was pushed back two days to February 27, running through 1 p.m. pacific time March 12.

While not all teams are contemplating using the tag based on reporters' predictions, the Rams are among the 21 listed. For Los Angeles, beat writer Lindsey Thiry chose pending unrestricted free agent linebackers Dante Fowler and Cory Littleton:

"Fowler and Littleton each played critical roles in the Rams' defense last season and both will be unrestricted free agents," Thiry wrote. "The Rams have limited space under the salary cap, so using the franchise tag (which is expected to be more than $15.4 million) might not be within their means."

To read the rest of Thiry's breakdown and her prediction on which player will receive the franchise tag, click here.

WHO ARE THE TOP 101 FREE AGENTS?

When the 2020 free agency period officially begins March 18 at 1 p.m. pacific time, several talented players are expected to be available. The Rams have two in the top 30 in Littleton (No. 16) and Fowler (27), according NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling.

"Three-down linebackers who can excel in coverage are an incredibly rare and valuable commodity in today's NFL," wrote Rosenthal and Wesseling on Littleton. "Four-down linebackers like Littleton, who also shine on special teams, are that much better."

"A washout as the No. 3 overall pick in Jacksonville, Fowler rehabbed his market value with 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in his first full season with the Rams," the writers said about Fowler. "Food for thought: Fowler's average of 1.4 impact plays (sacks, QB hits, tackles for loss and forced fumbles) per game with the Jaguars jumped to 2.4 once he joined forces with double-team magnet Aaron Donald in Los Angeles."