Daily Dose: Top primetime game, a revenge game to watch, and more on the Rams' 2019 schedule

TOP PRIMETIME GAME

NFL.com's Adam Schein determined a list of his top primetime games on the 2019 slate, and the Rams' Sunday Night Football game against the Browns takes the No. 2 spot.

It'll be the first SNF game in Cleveland since the 2008 season and for good reason. The Browns made a series of offseason moves to load their roster with some of the NFL's top talent and will roll out a rising young star in quarterback Baker Mayfield against the NFC's defending champions.

"I think Cleveland will win its first division title since 1989 and be in the Super Bowl discussion with an explosive offense. But early in the season, will the Browns have enough to outscore Sean McVay's juggernaut Rams? And despite all the offensive firepower on both sides, Aaron Donald will be the best player on the field. This is going to be a show."

The Rams-Browns game Week 3 is slotted behind the Packers and Chiefs' late October Sunday Night Football meeting on Schein's list.