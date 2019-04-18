Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Top primetime game, a revenge game to watch, and more on the Rams' 2019 schedule

Apr 18, 2019 at 09:55 AM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Thursday, April 18 about your Los Angeles Rams.

190418_DailyDose_Web

TOP PRIMETIME GAME

NFL.com's Adam Schein determined a list of his top primetime games on the 2019 slate, and the Rams' Sunday Night Football game against the Browns takes the No. 2 spot.

It'll be the first SNF game in Cleveland since the 2008 season and for good reason. The Browns made a series of offseason moves to load their roster with some of the NFL's top talent and will roll out a rising young star in quarterback Baker Mayfield against the NFC's defending champions. 

"I think Cleveland will win its first division title since 1989 and be in the Super Bowl discussion with an explosive offense. But early in the season, will the Browns have enough to outscore Sean McVay's juggernaut Rams? And despite all the offensive firepower on both sides, Aaron Donald will be the best player on the field. This is going to be a show."

The Rams-Browns game Week 3 is slotted behind the Packers and Chiefs' late October Sunday Night Football meeting on Schein's list.

For the full ranking, click here.

REVENGE GAME TO WATCH

L.A.'s home opener Week 2 against the Saints is at the top of NFL.com's Dan Hanzus' 'top revenge games' list on Thursday morning.

The Rams will take on the Saints for a fifth time in four seasons in the Sept. 15 game in L.A., in a rubber match of sorts. The Rams and Saints split their pair of matchups last season, and according to Hanzus, the controversial pass interference no-call at the end of the NFC Championship game will make next season's early action a must-see matchup.

"Typically, you want matchups involving premier teams occurring deeper into the NFL schedule, but the circumstances here make this a sooner-the-better situation. In a just world, the Saints would get the chance to deliver revenge at the Superdome, a.k.a. The Scene Of The Crime. Perhaps they'll get that opportunity in January. For now, an early statement win in L.A. would register as a solid opening salvo."

For the best revenge games on the slate for next season, click here.

SR_2019_FULL_new_2iG copy 2

WIN/LOSS PREDICTION

NFL Nation Reporter Lindsey Thiry has her win/loss prediction for the Rams' 2019 campaign. If the Thiry's forecast is accurate, a Rams loss to the Seahawks in 2019 would mean just one loss to an NFC West opponent in two seasons.

Advertising