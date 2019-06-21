Daily Dose: Who could be the Rams first-time Pro Bowler? 

INTRIGUING PROJECT PLAYER

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski pointed out one "most intriguing project player" for each NFL team, and that's nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day for the Rams.

Soobleski defines the project player as someone who, "could come from a small school and need to acclimate to a higher level of competition; or be switching positions; or be playing in an unfamiliar system; or be coming off an injury; or have had poor coaching; or have gotten by on raw athleticism instead of technique; or have a draft status that doesn't portend much."

So why Joseph-Day?

The Los Angeles Rams expressed little interest in re-signing Ndamukong Suh.