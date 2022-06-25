Daniel Hardy's relentless work ethic, selflessness lead him to NFL

When Daniel first joined Montana State, he started out on the kick teams on special teams. He excelled in that role so well, his coaches quickly realized they needed to find other ways for him to make an impact, so they began giving him more responsibilities in scrimmage situations.

And as he developed in college, he leaned on the familiar desire to hear the truth and willingness to learn he displayed in high school.

Daniel started out at outside linebacker to the field – also known as the SAM linebacker – and was struggling with pass coverage and responsibility, as well as run coverage and run fits. Even with practice in the morning, school during the day, and position meetings in the afternoons and nights, he would stop by Risinger's office and go over coverages to try to understand the basics of what his coaches were teaching.

"I mean, he was probably third or fourth string, he was a scout team guy," Risinger said. "But he was kind of sick of his role and wanted to improve, and he just asked if we could start from day one and go over the basics, so he can get a better understanding. That attitude towards everything, no matter what his role or situation was on the team – 'Okay, what could I do better? What could I do next and put everything into that?' – that's the type of kid he is. No one else from a different position group had ever came to me and talked to me about wanting extra meetings on coverage and pass responsibilities and all that stuff."

As Risinger learned this about Daniel, he also learned that Daniel could be, well, stubborn. But in a good way.

While putting together his impressive 2021 season, Daniel still kept his role on special teams. The coaching staff tried to pick spots before going back on defense where they could potentially get Daniel a breather, but Daniel would never let them take him off the field.

"He never took a snap off like that, and he would get upset," Risinger said. "What he told me was that this was his first role when he first got here, and it didn't matter if we was a starter or playing every single down, he wanted to make sure that he was better when he left than he was when he started here. He kind of had that sense of pride where that was his first job and first role here, and wanted to finish the job."

The same drive that would be needed again as he took on a bigger task.

When Daniel arrived on campus, he stood 6-foot-3 and weighed 210 pounds – quite a ways away from the 6-3, 240 frame he had as a senior last year.

A new coaching staff arrived in 2021, and along with it, a scheme change from a 3-down front to a 4-down front. Defensive line coach Shawn Howe said they watched film on all of the outside linebackers to determine where they fit best in a 4-2-5, 4-3 scheme – was this player a defensive end, or an inside linebacker? In Daniel's case, he was such a good rusher and edge player, they felt defensive end was the best fit.

Daniel had done his research on Howe, too, and knew he had coached players who made it to the NFL, so he wanted to know what it would take.

He was met with a humbling – but equally motivating – answer.

"And I told him, I said, 'Look, Daniel, first off, you're not even big enough to start having that talk," Howe said. "I don't even think you could play outside linebacker at the weight you're at, I don't think you can play d-end. And he said, 'Okay, well how much do I need to weigh?' And I said, 'You need to be 245 pounds next year to really truly put yourself in a conversation for outside backer.'

"Immediately, he started eating like the most disciplined thing I've ever seen."

Daniel said putting on that weight involved eating "really just anything and everything" because he loses weight so quickly. It was the same thing over and over again: Two packages of oatmeal in the morning, then a bowl of cereal, a bagel and some juice once he got to the facility. After practice, eat breakfast again. Sometimes he would have to wake up during the night and throw in an extra meal, like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or a 1,300-calorie shake before bed.

Howe said Daniel would set an alarm for 3 a.m. every night so that he could wake up each night, wake up, eat, and then go back to bed. Daniel would also send Howe a picture of him on the scale every single day.

"Whatever it takes," Daniel said.