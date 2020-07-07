Monday, Jul 06, 2020 06:11 PM

Once Mississippi high school opponents, Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers now share NFL backfield

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams will enter the 2020 season with two of Mississippi's most decorated high school football players in their backfield.

Before starring at Memphis, Darrell Henderson was the 2014 Mississippi Gatorade Football Player of the Year, Best of MS Preps Player of the Year and Parade magazine All-America honorable mention pick who rushed for 5,801 career yards – eighth-most in state high school football history – while at Batesville (Miss.) South Panola.

Prior to arriving at Florida State, Akers was a five-star recruit and consensus national top-10 prospect who passed for 8,140 yards and 78 touchdowns, while rushing for 5,103 yards and 71 scores during his time at Clinton (Miss.) High. Like Henderson, Akers won the state's Gatorade Player of the Year Award two years later as well as its Mr. Football award.

They faced off once on the preps gridiron, when Batesville played Clinton in the second round of the state's 2014 Class 6A playoffs.

Henderson's 23 carries for 147 yards and one touchdown propelled second-ranked Batesville to a 9-7 win over fifth-ranked Clinton that night, with Batesville eventually winning the state championship that year. Akers put up a valiant effort in that second-round contest, though, taking his Arrows all the way down to the Tigers' 13-yard line before a one-handed interception in the endzone by Batesville defensive back Turner Rotenberry sealed the win with 4:50 left.

"He's always been a tough player," Henderson said during a video conference last month. "When I played him in high school, he was a quarterback. Now that he's playing running back, he runs hard."

The respect remains mutual.

"I definitely saw a lot of him, just growing up in general and in high school," Akers said after he got drafted by the Rams. "I definitely, definitely know who Darrell Henderson is and how he likes to run."

The two had similar high school paths.

Henderson finished that 2014 season – his senior year – with 2,253 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns, while Akers compiled 2,596 total yards and 37 touchdowns as a sophomore. Though the 2014 season ended in disappointment for Akers, he would lead Clinton's football program to its first ever state championship two years later.

Related Content

Rams DC Brandon Staley talks building around Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey
news

Rams DC Brandon Staley talks building around Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey

Entering his first season as Rams defensive coordinator, Brandon Staley has two of the NFL's premiere talents at defensive tackle and cornerback to build his scheme around. 
Rams DC Brandon Staley breaks down rookie additions to defense
news

Rams DC Brandon Staley breaks down rookie additions to defense

Here's what Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley had to say about the draft picks added to his unit during the virtual offseason program. 
Bleacher Report: S John Johnson III is Rams' most promising building block in 2020
news

Bleacher Report: S John Johnson III is Rams' most promising building block in 2020

Rams safety John Johnson III is team's most promising young player heading into the 2020 season, according to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport. 
Keeping coordinators back from combine ended up paying dividends for Rams
news

Keeping coordinators back from combine ended up paying dividends for Rams

A decision met externally with some surprise turned out to be a huge help in wake of a virtual offseason program.
ESPN selects Aaron Donald as Rams' Player of the Decade
news

ESPN selects Aaron Donald as Rams' Player of the Decade

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was chosen by ESPN as the Rams' Player of the Decade for the 2010s. 
Early 2020 position outlook: Safety
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Safety

We wrap up our early position outlook series by examining the safeties. 
NFL.com tabs Taylor Rapp as Rams' key homegrown player in 2020
news

NFL.com tabs Taylor Rapp as Rams' key homegrown player in 2020

Around the NFL editor Gregg Rosenthal says second-year safety Taylor Rapp is the Rams' key homegrown player entering the 2020 season. 
Early 2020 position outlook: Inside linebacker
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Inside linebacker

Much like the outside linebackers, the inside linebacker room figures to have plenty of healthy competition. 
Rams OC Kevin O'Connell wants to give QB Jared Goff "some ownership" of offense
news

Rams OC Kevin O'Connell wants to give QB Jared Goff "some ownership" of offense

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell explains his vision for quarterback Jared Goff as Goff approaches his fifth season and their first working together.
Darrell Henderson poised to make big leap in Year 2? 
news

Darrell Henderson poised to make big leap in Year 2? 

Rams RB Darrell Henderson is NFL.com columnist Michael Silver's pick for second-year player poised to take the biggest leap in 2020.
How Van Jefferson passed the first test for the Rams
news

How Van Jefferson passed the first test for the Rams

In a loaded wide receiver draft, J.B. Long details how the team used past success to help make the call on Van Jefferson.

Advertising