Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Friday notebook: Darrell Henderson Jr. to be elevated and active for Week 7 vs. Steelers; RB rotation will be revealed Sunday

Oct 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday said he has "a sense" of what the running back rotation will look like on Sunday against the Steelers, but declined to share publicly for understandable competitive reasons.

McVay on Wednesday said "all four of those guys are possibilities" – alluding to Zach Evans, Royce Freeman and Myles Gaskin on the active roster, plus Darrell Henderson Jr. on the practice squad – and reiterated it again Friday.

That was also reinforced further Friday when McVay said Henderson would be elevated and active this week and that they were still working through what the rotation might look like.

"I liked what I saw from all four of those guys this week," McVay said. "Darrell came back in, he's a guy that's going to be up and active this week. He's done a great job of being able to quickly re-acclimate himself back to a lot of the things that we've done, he's taken good care of himself in the meantime. And I have been pleased with Royce. He's smart, conscientious, he's been ready for this opportunity. Zach's a guy that's continuing to learn and then Myles Gaskin, being in Minnesota, being in Miami, there is some familiarity and he's got a skill set that's intriguing. I liked what I've seen from him. So there's a possibility we'd have all four guys up. And then if not, then we'll go with three. And we're really still working through, truthfully, who those three would be between those four guys, and we might have all four of them up."

Kendrick to practice Friday, could play vs. Steelers

McVay also said Friday that DB Derion Kendrick (personal) will practice on Friday and have the chance to play Sunday against the Steelers.

"Got a chance to be able to sit down and speak with him yesterday. I think based on the information that I got, the conversation that we were able to have, use it as a learning opportunity," McVay said. "I think there's certain circumstances and situations that arise that you always use your values and principles to be able to make decisions, I trust this kid's heart, I believe in him, I also believe in forgiveness and understanding, and there's certain things that we can use to be able to learn from, and then there's certain mistakes that people make that maybe it's a little bit different conversation.

"But based on my understanding of what occurred, I feel like this is something that we can move forward with. I really do believe in the human being, I believe in the person. We'll see how he handles today. I want to be smart with him just because he was away for a couple days. But if he feels good, then he will have an opportunity to play for us this weekend. But we're going to take it a day at a time."

Related Content

news

Unique opportunity on the line for Rams in Week 7 clash vs. Steelers | Game Preview

Looking ahead to a Week 7 matchup against the Steelers, J.B. Long reflects on the state of the Los Angeles Rams running game, discusses how impressive the rookie class has been through the first third of the season, and explains how important it will be to slow down T.J. Watt and a dangerous Pittsburgh pass rush on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

'All four of those guys are possibilities': How Rams are approaching RB position in wake of injuries to Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers

The Rams are sorting out their running back rotation for Week 7 against the Steelers with Kyren Williams ruled out and Ronnie Rivers on Injured Reserve.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Cooper Kupp preview Week 7 vs. Steelers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's weekly press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Steelers. 
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Steelers game on Sunday, October 22, 2023. 
news

McVay: Ronnie Rivers placed on Injured Reserve; 'safe to say' Kyren Williams will be ruled out for Steelers game

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on running backs Ronnie Rivers and Kyren Williams ahead of Sunday's Week 7 home game against the Steelers.
news

Rams sign RB Myles Gaskin

The Los Angeles Rams have signed running back Myles Gaskin.
news

Kobie Turner on life as an NFL rookie, how he took a chance on himself as a walk-on at Richmond & what he has learned playing alongside Aaron Donald | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 106

Los Angeles Rams rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner talks about his rookie season and journey to the NFL on the latest episode of Rams Revealed. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 7

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 7 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

First Look: Rams close out three-game homestand hosting Steelers

An early preview of Sunday's Week 7 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium.
news

McVay: Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers 'going to be out for a little bit,' expected to have more clarity on timeline Wednesday

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers coming out of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Cardinals. 
news

"Me encanta cómo jugamos la segunda mitad": los Rams corren para 174 yardas tras el descanso en triunfo sobre Arizona

El corredor Kyren Williams tiene su mejor juego como profesional para liderar la remontada de Los Ángeles, que anota 23 puntos sin respuesta y logra su primera victoria del año en SoFi Stadium
Advertising