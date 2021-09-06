Showing love and support: Rams Cornerback David Long Jr. distributes backpacks and school supplies to elementary students in Inglewood

"Our school historically has had a special relationship with the Rams," said Shonda Calhoun, principal of Warren Lane Elementary School. "When we heard David Long Jr. was bringing backpacks, we were super excited! Our students are very appreciative of everyone who has donated to our school. This is what our school needs to reimagine and transform Warren Lane."

During the event, Long Jr. and Rampage handed out 240 backpacks filled with school supplies to students. Each bag included pens, pencils, notebooks, rulers and other items.

"Even beyond football, they may or may not know who I am, but I just want to help by giving them resources and things they need to succeed, whatever path they may choose," explained Long Jr. "I think if you have the ability, then you should try to give back to the community. Either the one that you're from or one that you may be taking from. I feel like we are here using SoFi (Stadium), you know, this is their home, I'm thankful for that. It's only right I give back."

After receiving their backpacks, the enthusiastic students had the opportunity to play football activities with Rams staff members.

"When my teacher told us the Rams were coming, I said, 'Oh my God, I'm going to freak out,'" explained Warren Lane sixth-grade student. "They show love and support to our school and community. That's important because all schools should matter."

Since returning home to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have engaged Warren Lane Elementary students in a variety of community initiatives. Last year, Rams Receiver Robert Woods and front office staff members visited Warren Lane classrooms for reading sessions, and former Rams Quarterback Jared Goff remodeled the school's library. Additionally, Rams players, cheerleaders and staff beautified Warren Lane's campus with murals and landscaping in 2017.

"This partnership that we have with the Rams organization is going to have a long-lasting impact on our students," said Dr. Erika Torres, Inglewood Unified Superintendent. "The Rams have been so supportive of our entire district, and they have really focused their efforts on supporting our community here at Warren Lane. Our students feel appreciated and supported. They feel special. It takes all of us coming together to let our community know that we care and that we love them."