Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Showing love and support: Rams Cornerback David Long Jr. distributes backpacks and school supplies to elementary students in Inglewood

Sep 06, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Tatum Texada

On Friday, Sept. 3, Rams Cornerback David Long Jr.﻿ hosted a backpack distribution for Warren Lane Elementary School students in Inglewood.

"Our school historically has had a special relationship with the Rams," said Shonda Calhoun, principal of Warren Lane Elementary School. "When we heard David Long Jr. was bringing backpacks, we were super excited! Our students are very appreciative of everyone who has donated to our school. This is what our school needs to reimagine and transform Warren Lane."

During the event, Long Jr. and Rampage handed out 240 backpacks filled with school supplies to students. Each bag included pens, pencils, notebooks, rulers and other items.

"Even beyond football, they may or may not know who I am, but I just want to help by giving them resources and things they need to succeed, whatever path they may choose," explained Long Jr. "I think if you have the ability, then you should try to give back to the community. Either the one that you're from or one that you may be taking from. I feel like we are here using SoFi (Stadium), you know, this is their home, I'm thankful for that. It's only right I give back."

After receiving their backpacks, the enthusiastic students had the opportunity to play football activities with Rams staff members.

"When my teacher told us the Rams were coming, I said, 'Oh my God, I'm going to freak out,'" explained Warren Lane sixth-grade student. "They show love and support to our school and community. That's important because all schools should matter."

Since returning home to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have engaged Warren Lane Elementary students in a variety of community initiatives. Last year, Rams Receiver Robert Woods and front office staff members visited Warren Lane classrooms for reading sessions, and former Rams Quarterback Jared Goff remodeled the school's library. Additionally, Rams players, cheerleaders and staff beautified Warren Lane's campus with murals and landscaping in 2017.

"This partnership that we have with the Rams organization is going to have a long-lasting impact on our students," said Dr. Erika Torres, Inglewood Unified Superintendent. "The Rams have been so supportive of our entire district, and they have really focused their efforts on supporting our community here at Warren Lane. Our students feel appreciated and supported. They feel special. It takes all of us coming together to let our community know that we care and that we love them."

To learn more about the Rams community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

PHOTOS: Rams CB David Long Jr. donates backpacks and school supplies to students of Warren Lane Elementary in Inglewood

Los Angeles Rams CB David Long Jr. was joined by Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders to donate 150 backpacks and school supplies to students of Warren Lane Elementary in Inglewood, CA. Take a look at photos from the day!

E_210903_backpack_distribution_4653
1 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4654
2 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4657
3 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4662
4 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4669
5 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4675
6 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4682
7 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4686
8 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4700
9 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4706
10 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4712
11 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4723
12 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4726
13 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4737
14 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4753
15 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4780
16 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4786
17 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4790
18 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4797
19 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4806
20 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4810
21 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4814
22 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4823
23 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4825
24 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4830
25 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4841
26 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4894
27 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4895
28 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4910
29 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4937
30 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4947
31 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4953
32 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4982
33 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4984
34 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_4988
35 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_5028
36 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_5048
37 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_5061
38 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_5073
39 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_5075
40 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_5086
41 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_5127
42 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_5132
43 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_5154
44 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_5164
45 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_5180
46 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_210903_backpack_distribution_5222
47 / 47
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rams to support Inglewood businesses during week leading up to home opener on September 12

In anticipation of the Los Angeles Rams first regular season game with fans at SoFi Stadium, the team is supporting Certified #RamsHouse businesses in Inglewood from September 7 to September 10.
news

Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee surprises Special Olympics of Southern California athletes with a special announcement 

Earlier this month, Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee virtually visited Special Olympics of Southern California (SOSC) athletes for a surprise special announcement.
news

Rams support Move United's USAWFL and Angel City Sports Wheelchair Football Team

Last Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams officially announced their support for Move United's Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL) & the Angel City Sports Wheelchair Football Team by providing the LA-based team with jerseys and helmet decals.
news

Rams partner with United Way of L.A. for WalkUnitedLA to address homelessness & poverty in community

On November 6, fans and community members can spend their day at SoFi Stadium for the inaugural WalkUnitedLA, an expansion and reimagining of the flagship HomeWalk event, to end poverty for our homeless neighbors, students & working families. 
news

Rams encourage youth to dream beyond their reality through support of Summer Night Lights program

Throughout August, the Los Angeles Rams hosted five free evening football and cheer clinics for communities in South Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley in partnership with The GRYD Foundation and their Summer Night Lights (SNL) program.
news

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth hosts combat veterans in SoFi Stadium suite

At last Saturday's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Rams Offensive Lineman Andrew Whitworth hosted more than 30 combat veterans with Merging Vets and Players (MVP) in his suite at SoFi Stadium.
news

Rams host Gatorade Junior Training Camp at UC Irvine for youth

The Los Angeles Rams hosted a Gatorade Junior Training Camp for Youth Sports Day at Rams Training Camp on August 4.
news

Rams and RISE continue season-long leadership and community building initiative with five local high school football teams

For the fourth consecutive season, the Rams have teamed up with RISE for a season-long leadership and community-building program called RISE with the Rams.
news

Rams Cheerleaders join Girls Inc. and Glass Slipper Foundation for a mural painting project in Inglewood

On Saturday, July 24, Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders joined Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles (GIGLA) and the Glass Slipper Foundation for an interactive mural painting project in Inglewood.
news

Rams & NFL provide Partnership for Los Angeles Schools with $30K grant to help bridge digital divide for LA students

Students Connected" is an innovative program designed to provide internet service for hundreds of families in Watts, South LA and Boyle Heights who face barriers to connectivity
news

Rams WR DeSean Jackson hosts F.A.S.T. Camp "The Experience" for local student-athletes

The two-day experience served student-athletes, ages 6 to 18, from Long Beach, South LA, Downey and other areas throughout Southern California
Advertising