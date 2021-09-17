Rams CB David Long Jr. relives his first NFL interception vs. Bears, talks Modern Throwback jerseys & more on Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 68

On this week's episode of Rams Revealed, we relived that moment for the homegrown product and Loyola High School graduate, now in his third season back in Los Angeles.

Long also made his case for California as the best state for prep football and discussed why Rams players view him as their funniest teammate.

As for comparisons between his college and head coaches?

"I think people would love Sean (McVay) as a college recruiter," the 23-year-old answered. "He's young. The culture here. Just relates to the players. I think he'd be a great college coach, especially if he was at a place that had some cool jerseys, too.

"I don't think he'd be climbing any trees, but I think he'd be a good college recruiter."

Technically, McVay doesn't have to contend with the rigors of recruiting, although he's made some pretty convincing sales pitches in his five years on the job, most recently acquiring ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿.