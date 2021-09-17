Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams CB David Long Jr. relives his first NFL interception vs. Bears, talks Modern Throwback jerseys & more on Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 68

Sep 16, 2021 at 07:20 PM
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh once climbed a tree as part of a recruiting visit to convince ﻿David Long Jr.﻿ to join him in Ann Arbor.

The Los Angeles Rams simply had to select Long with the 79th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

It's a good week to be a Michigan Man, as the Wolverines are 2-0 following a Maize Out of Washington, and Long is coming off his first professional interception in a victory over the Chicago Bears.

On this week's episode of Rams Revealed, we relived that moment for the homegrown product and Loyola High School graduate, now in his third season back in Los Angeles.

Long also made his case for California as the best state for prep football and discussed why Rams players view him as their funniest teammate.

As for comparisons between his college and head coaches?

"I think people would love Sean (McVay) as a college recruiter," the 23-year-old answered. "He's young. The culture here. Just relates to the players. I think he'd be a great college coach, especially if he was at a place that had some cool jerseys, too.

"I don't think he'd be climbing any trees, but I think he'd be a good college recruiter."

Technically, McVay doesn't have to contend with the rigors of recruiting, although he's made some pretty convincing sales pitches in his five years on the job, most recently acquiring ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿.

No word on whether the Rams rebranded look played into the quarterback's decision, however, in the season-opening win at SoFi Stadium, the Rams debuted their Modern Throwback uniforms, which have quickly become fan and player favorites.

"We've got some nice jerseys," Long said of the Rams apparel options. "You've got some good jerseys in college, that's half the battle."

For more on the Rams newest starter in the secondary, check out Rams Revealed each week on YouTube, or wherever you download your podcasts.

