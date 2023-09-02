Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Demarcus Robinson ready to be a playmaker for the Rams

Sep 01, 2023 at 05:09 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – As Wednesday's practice wrapped up, Rams wide receiver ﻿Demarcus Robinson﻿ was all smiles as he walked off the field.

Robinson has fit right in with the team's receivers. And with next week's season-opener against the Seahawks on the horizon, he's ready to make plays for his new team.

"Feels great just to be a part of organization," Robinson told theRams.com. "Very thankful and glad to be a part of this organization. We're learning a lot right now, I'm learning a lot right now. It's getting pretty easy as we go through it. I'm just ready to go out and make plays man, show the team and show Rams nation what I can do."

Making the 53-man roster marked step 1 of working toward reaching that goal.

Robinson said that when the opportunity to sign with the Rams arose this summer, he was "excited" and "just trying to come out and show that I have a lot of juice left in me." That became apparent throughout Los Angeles' training camp practices in Irvine, with his aggressive and acrobatic catches standing out early on.

"Just coming to show out and make plays, let 'em know that I'm still able to what I can do and what I've been doing," Robinson said.

His transition to the Rams in part has been helped by a welcoming receiver room. It's been a mutually beneficial arrangement: As they have helped him learn the Rams offense, he's done his best to show them what he can do and and show them some of the things he learned coming from the Chiefs.

It helped, too, that Robinson he had a pre-existing connection. Rams wide receiver ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ also went to the University of Florida, and while Robinson had just left the program before Jefferson got there, they had known each other a little bit previously.

"He's came in and been a great guy, a great addition to the room," Jefferson told theRams.com. "We're excited to have him, and he's going to do some good things for us."

While fans and Rams players saw the playmaking side of Robinson throughout training camp, players have seen another side of his personality since his arrival in L.A. that has impacted them similar to the learnings he tries to share from his time in Kansas City.

"He's a funny guy, that's probably the trait that I've seen the most since he's been here, man," Jefferson said with big smile. "He's just always cracking jokes, alway uplifting the guys, and that's what you need. You need a guy like that, and that's D-Rob at his finest. Every day, he's gonna come in and just be happy and happy about coming to work, and that makes everyone better."

Robinson has been a capable big-play generator throughout his NFL career. He averaged at least 10 yards per reception in each of his six seasons with the Chiefs, and came close last year with the Ravens with a 9.5 average. It was no surprise to McVay to see those big plays during training camp, with McVay also noting Robinson's growing comfort in the offense even after just a few camp practices.

"He's a guy that's made plays in this league," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Robinson early in training camp. "He's got confidence, he's got great body control, he's got great size, catch radius. You can see he's getting comfortable with what we're asking. But this is a guy that's made a lot of plays. He's got a resume that kind of speaks for itself in this league."

As Week 1 approaches, Robinson is to use the comfort and familiarity to compliment the rest of Los Angeles' receivers, doing whatever he can to be on the field with them and help them out.

"Just staying honed in, man, not letting anything get us down," Robinson said. "Just keep going forward and keep making plays."

With the active roster down to 53 and players signed to the practice squad, the Los Angeles Rams are now shifting their attention toward their first regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 10th. Take a look through the best photos from today's practice.

Advertising