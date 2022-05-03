Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Landing on Rams defense a foundational opportunity for Derion Kendrick's NFL career

May 02, 2022 at 06:20 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Derion Kendrick played on one of college football's most stout defenses last season at Georgia, which held opponents to an FBS-low 4.16 yards per play and accounted for eight of the record-setting 15 players from the program drafted this year.

Now, he joins a stalwart NFL defense led by All-Pros Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner, and he couldn't think of a better way to begin his NFL career.

"What it means to me is, you've got guys that's gonna lay the foundation," Kendrick said during a video conference with local media Monday. "They know what it's like to reach that level, and I'm sure they want to reach it again. So I just want to sit behind them, take it all in, take all the notes that I need to, get all the reps that I need to, whether it's workouts, film, whatever it may be. Just follow behind them guys until I'm in their shoes."

Kendrick is already familiar with Ramsey from afar, having modeled his game after him and seeing him having an impact on the league at such a young age. He said having an example like Ramsey to learn from will be beneficial.

"That's one guy that I look at every day, just model my game after, just because of his attitude, swagger, aggressiveness, always gotta get to the ball," Kendrick said. "It's going to be great playing with guys like that. It's going to motivate you to make sure you get to the top."

A Second-team All-SEC selection after posting 41 tackles, three pass breakups and a team-leading four interceptions in 15 starts for the national-champion Bulldogs, Kendrick earned Orange Bowl Defensive MVP after intercepting two passes in Georgia's win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

He said he describes his game as a "smart, aggressive guy on the field."

"Very smart player, that's what I would put first," Kendrick said. "And then just instinctive, natural ability."

With Ramsey, other talented defensive backs, and of course Donald and Wagner to learn from, Kendrick is ready to get to work.

"It's going to be great," Kendrick said.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams DB Derion Kendrick | 2022 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick from his time at Georgia.

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
1 / 6

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
2 / 6

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Jim Rassol/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
3 / 6

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during the Bulldogs' game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
4 / 6

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during the Bulldogs' game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Tony Walsh/© 2021 UGA Athletic Association
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during Georgia's game against Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
5 / 6

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during Georgia's game against Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2021
Derion Kendrick runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
6 / 6

Derion Kendrick runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Motivated Troy Hill ready to fill whatever role is asked of him

Returning to the Rams via trade after a year with the Browns, cornerback Troy Hill arrives in Los Angeles "with a chip on my shoulder."

news

Los Rams seleccionan en el Draft a otro liniero de Wisconsin y toman una dotación completa de defensivos profundos

La clase del Draft 2022 de los Rams tiene a un corredor que es fan del equipo desde niño y cuenta con mucho "pedigrí" al incluir a dos hijos de exjugadores de la NFL

news

Social Roundup: Rams players react to addition of newest teammates | 2022 NFL Draft

Current Los Angeles Rams players took to social media to react to the addition of their newest teammates

news

AJ Arcuri: "I'm fired up about this opportunity"

New Rams offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri is ready to make the most of getting drafted.

news

Russ Yeast bringing versatility to Rams secondary

With experience playing cornerback and safety in college, new Rams defensive back Russ Yeast brings valuable positional flexibility to them.

news

Daniel Hardy bringing "relentless" work ethic to Rams

New Rams outside linebacker Daniel Hardy is ready to get to work.

news

Quentin Lake: "Meant to be" getting drafted by Rams

New Rams defensive back Quentin Lake gets to stay home in Los Angeles to begin his NFL career.

news

Three takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select OT AJ Arcuri with 261st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri with the 261st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select DB Russ Yeast with 253rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Kansas State defensive back Russ Yeast with the 253rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select OLB Daniel Hardy with 235th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy with the 235th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising