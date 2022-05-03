Landing on Rams defense a foundational opportunity for Derion Kendrick's NFL career

Derion Kendrick played on one of college football's most stout defenses last season at Georgia, which held opponents to an FBS-low 4.16 yards per play and accounted for eight of the record-setting 15 players from the program drafted this year.

"What it means to me is, you've got guys that's gonna lay the foundation," Kendrick said during a video conference with local media Monday. "They know what it's like to reach that level, and I'm sure they want to reach it again. So I just want to sit behind them, take it all in, take all the notes that I need to, get all the reps that I need to, whether it's workouts, film, whatever it may be. Just follow behind them guys until I'm in their shoes."