Russ Yeast bringing versatility to Rams secondary

Yeast capitalized on that skillset to finish 14th in the country and second in the Big 12 in interceptions last season with four while starting all 13 games at safety. He also had nine pass breakups and an interception in four seasons at the University of Louisville prior to transferring to Kansas State.

"I feel like I can be a contributor in a lot of different ways," Yeast said. "I'm just going to come in there and compete and put my head down and work."

For the Rams, that flexibility has been personified by the play of former cornerback Darious Williams as well as current cornerback Troy Hill, who was re-acquired in a trade with the Browns on Saturday. Both players' versatility was what allowed the Rams to play defensive back Jalen Ramsey at different spots in the secondary.

Yeast now gets to team up with Ramsey, Hill, and other talented players in Los Angeles' secondary, not to mention All-Pros Aaron Donald and Bobby Wagner.

"I've been watching those guys since they were in college and I was in middle school," Yeast said. "Those guys are like superstars, so it will be great being able to play in the same defense as those guys, learn from them and their practice habits and how they go about their business on their daily business, what it takes to be a pro, so I'm excited."

While there's a lot of competition in the Rams' defensive back room Yeast has been added to, he's not letting it affect him.