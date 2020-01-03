DT Aaron Donald named AP First-Team All-Pro for fifth straight season

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been named a First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press (AP), the news organization announced Friday morning. It marks the fifth-consecutive season he has received such recognition.
Donald received 49 votes from the national 50-member media panel tasked with assembling the team, one shy of being unanimous first team selection in back-to-back seasons. He led the Rams with 12.5 sacks this season, adding 20 tackles for loss.
The former University of Pittsburgh star's 2019 campaign was also highlighted by him earning his sixth NFC Player of the Week honor of his career after he collected four total tackles, including two for loss, plus two sacks, four QB hits and one pass breakup in Los Angeles' 17-7 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1.
The entire All-Pro First Team is listed below. Both the first and second teams can be viewed here.
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore
Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.
Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo
Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
Defensive Back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee
Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans
Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England