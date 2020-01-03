Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

DT Aaron Donald named AP First-Team All-Pro for fifth straight season

Jan 03, 2020 at 11:10 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been named a First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press (AP), the news organization announced Friday morning. It marks the fifth-consecutive season he has received such recognition.

Donald received 49 votes from the national 50-member media panel tasked with assembling the team, one shy of being unanimous first team selection in back-to-back seasons. He led the Rams with 12.5 sacks this season, adding 20 tackles for loss.

The former University of Pittsburgh star's 2019 campaign was also highlighted by him earning his sixth NFC Player of the Week honor of his career after he collected four total tackles, including two for loss, plus two sacks, four QB hits and one pass breakup in Los Angeles' 17-7 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

The entire All-Pro First Team is listed below. Both the first and second teams can be viewed here.

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.

Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

Defensive Back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

